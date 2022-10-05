PINKBreastCenters.com Stresses the Power of Preventative Care with Street Teams and Rolling Billboards throughout NJ
Led by a fleet of towering mobile billboards and street teams, “Breast Cancer Doesn’t Wait—Everything Else Can” is big, bold and PINK and coming to your city.
“We heard so many excellent reports from our street teams. Our volunteers embraced women with words of comfort and helped get the message out about the power of preventative care,” said Santos-Lima.”NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PINK Breast Center’s stunning October campaign—led by a fleet of towering mobile billboards—is turning heads and raising awareness when it comes to annual mammograms for women over 40. The theme, “Breast Cancer Doesn’t Wait—everything else can,” is big and bold and neon pink and coming to a city near you.
— Andreia Santos-Lima
At each stop in Northern New Jersey, a troop of ladies dressed in PINK Breast Center’s campaign #EverythingElseCanWait T-shirts spread the message that mammograms can save lives. in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
PINK Breast Center, a division of ImageCare Radiology, has 15 locations in North Jersey. The campaign, held in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, reminds women about the importance of preventative care and how their health care “can’t wait.”
“Getting your yearly mammogram is one of the best things you can do in order to catch potential ailments early,” said Andreia Santos-Lima, CEO of ImageCare Radiology.
The PINK Breast Center street team and its mobile billboards recently visited Newark, Millburn, East Orange, Jersey City, Paterson, Woodbridge, Linden, Elizabeth, Edison, Clifton, and Passaic. As they engaged women in several under-served communities, they were able to encourage some who were impacted by breast cancer and others who lost family members to the disease.
“We heard so many excellent reports from our street teams. Our volunteers embraced women with words of comfort and helped get the message out about the power of preventative care,” said Santos-Lima.
PINK Breast Center’s campaign and street team appearances will continue all month with stops in Northern and Central New Jersey.
The American Cancer Society estimates that 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in 2022. Approximately 43,250 women will die from the disease. Early detection is key to treating breast cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society, very early breast cancers have a 97 to 100 percent chance of cure. With artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, 3D mammography technology, PINK Breast Center gives every woman her best chance for an early and accurate diagnosis. Its Siemens 3D Revelation unit allows radiologists to see a 360-degree view of the breast and catch cancers at a higher rate than other units.
Santos-Lima noted that “Our team and state-of-the-art equipment makes us stand out.”
With its current campaign, PINK Breast Center is certainly standing out and making a difference, especially when it comes to communicating to women the power of preventative care, early detection, and 3D mammograms.
For more information on PINK Breast Centers, visit www.pinkbreastcenters.com.
Sammy Mikhail
Jungle Communications, Inc.
+1 201-432-7300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other