Exhale developer in Oklahoma City named Board Director for the National Board of the American Lung Association
The developer of a revolutionary lung rehabilitation app has been named Board Director for the National Board of the American Lung Association.
There are so many brilliant and accomplished people on this board. I feel very honored and humbled to be at the table with such talented people.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA , UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wendy Lawson, the inventor and CEO of Exhale, launched the lung rehabilitation app earlier this summer. Lawson sought to use her medical experience to find a way to help patients with lung conditions manage their symptoms from their own homes. A need exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now Lawson has been named Board Director for the National Board of the American Lung Association.
“I feel honored,” said Lawson. “There are so many brilliant and accomplished people on this board. I feel very honored and humbled to be at the table with such talented people.”
The American Lung Association is the leading organization in the field of lung disease. Their work saves lives through a focus on preventing lung disease through research, education, and advocacy. The American Lung Association’s strategic imperatives are to defeat lung cancer, improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families, create a tobacco-free future, and champion clean air for all.
It is a mission Lawson is excited to see through.
“I believe in the mission and vision of the American Lung Association. I am passionate about lung health, and I hope to further our mission by helping to advance our education, advocacy, and research initiatives to solve some of the most pressing issues in lung health,” said Lawson.
Terri Bailey, who is the Executive Director for the ALA in Oklahoma, is thrilled to share the news of Lawson’s big appointment.
“I am thrilled Wendy has been elected to the National Board. Her expertise, initiative, and passion for helping others with lung health have made her a strong leader for the American Lung Association at a local and regional level for years. I know she will make an immediate and positive impact in this new role. It is exciting to see Oklahoma so well represented on a national level,” said Bailey.
Lawson’s app Exhale launched in May of this year. Exhale is a web-based app that helps patients manage their symptoms and take control of their condition through the use of its 12-week program. The use of pulmonary rehab has been demonstrably effective in the management of lung disease. Unfortunately, lack of access and cost barriers prevent many from getting the treatment they could benefit from.
“What Exhale does is solve the issue of disparity in access and availability by creating an online program. Anybody can log on to it themselves, they don't have to have a referral to the program. Users do their personalized program in 12 weeks, and we teach them all kinds of stuff that will benefit their quality of life,” said Lawson.
The team responsible for Exhale brings over 75 years of experience focusing on lung health to the table. Pulmonary rehabilitation is a comprehensive program that includes input from a multidisciplinary team who are experts in their areas. Exhale was developed to help patients breathe better, decrease anxiety, sharpen focus, gain strength, and live a more active lifestyle.
Every year time or transportation concerns keep countless Americans from accessing life-changing pulmonary rehabilitation programs. Only about 2% of the population that could benefit from pulmonary rehab ever get to a program. Exhale is changing all of that.
“We want to give people the tools to live a better life. Exhale's mission is to provide quality, affordable, and research-based training for anyone with lung health problems. Join us and let the team help you increase your quality of life."
Exhale is an IdeaPros Certified Partner.
