MDC offers free workshop on conservation services for landowners Oct. 22 at Parkville

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) provides expertise and connections to financial assistance for property owners seeking to improve wildlife habitat on their land. MDC and partners will offer a free workshop about private land conservation services from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Platte County Community Center, 8875 Clark Ave., in Parkville. Speakers will include representatives from MDC, University of Missouri Extension, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Quail Forever.

The workshop will be useful for acreage or farm owners. Cassandra Messer, MDC private land conservationist, will talk about the programs and services that MDC provides for private landowners. MDC can help property managers improve wildlife habitat, manage invasive species, and solve problems in fishing ponds. Besides expertise, MDC can connect property owners with other state, federal, and private conservation services. Often, grants or cost share funds are available for management practices that improve fish and wildlife habitat. Some programs can also have forage benefits for cattle producers.

This workshop is open to all ages. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4p4.

