Mile High Recording Artist Mike Colin releases #ha22oween Omnibus

Calico Existence. Metal machine music. This art was ignored. Language is civilization. The glory of love. Same as it ever was. Confusions streamed on airwaves.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Mile High vs. Milky Way" Mike Colin is an online Omnibus, a digital box set if you will, in time for #ha22oween.Michael Joseph Vincentini Colin (b.Denver, CO. USA 1971), known professionally as Mike Colin, Mile High Mike Colin, Milky Way Mike Colin, Zhitkur Roswell, and Chris Gaines III is an American Recording Artist.A Vocalist/Composer and multi-instrumentalist track creator, Mike got his start with the seminal Native American funk-punk band Phantasmorgasm and their 7" Vinyl Release on Boulder's Rally Round Record label in 1990, a band which also included drummer Kenny Ortiz (Flobots) and guitarist Dave Martinez (Chaos Theory).Other bands In Mike's history include The Acoustifuxx (w Johnny Katt Ellington), Cactus Marco (w Robert Tiernan), N.O.A. (w Shatta Mejia) Ratiocination (w Chuck Brokaw), Fonksquish Mob (w Chuck da Fonk), The Phamily of Noize (w Kevin Smith), The Eclectix (w Hana Lucero-Colin), Millennial Axiom (w Jovian Lucero-Colin), and Los Beatles del Norte (w Gringo Starr + Jean-Paul Georges).As a solo artist Mike has been releasing records since the 1998 DIY "Functional Skizophrenia" and commercialy starting in 2010 with 4 single releases on the Island Def Jam Digital Distribution including the song "13 Years".Mike has continued releasing on Zhitkur Roswell Recordings and The Analog Digitale label run by his cousin Bonifacio Digitale.The omnibus can be found on Soundcloud and YouTube with most tracks also available on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Tidal and most major online platforms.Use the hashtag #ha22oween or visit www.mikecolin.net for easy links.

