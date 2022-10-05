Submit Release
Axonia Medical Introduces SeqStudio Genetic Analyzer for Human Identification

SeqStudio Genetic Analyzer is a capillary electrophoresis platform for human identification.

— Kim Kelderman, Thermo's vice president.
SINGAPORE, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific has announced the SeqStudio Genetic Analyzer in response to increasing interest from competitors. The SeqStudio is a low-cost, easy-to-use instrument that can perform Sanger sequencing and fragment analysis analyses in the same run. It uses a universal polymer for both applications, making it a versatile tool for genetic research. The SeqStudio is designed for simplicity and flexibility, with a user-friendly interface and expandable capabilities. It can be used for various applications, including sequencing, genotyping, and gene expression analysis. The SeqStudio is also compatible with many sample types, including blood, tissue, and cells.

SeqStudio is a new instrument from Thermo that uses fluorescence-based chemistry for CE. The Brand new SeqStudio from Axonia Medical has a list price of $21,999.00 and uses a click-in cartridge with four capillaries that come pre-loaded with polymer and buffer. The SeqStudio is faster and easier to operate than previous platforms. It has a new touch-screen user interface and connects to the internet. SeqStudio gives you the data quality, reliability, and support you expect from the Applied Biosystems brand with a modernized experience. SeqStudio is an excellent option for a CE instrument that is easy to use and offers reliable results.

SeqStudio uses an integrated cartridge that combines a capillary array, polymer reservoir, and anode buffer. SeqStudio is available in small- to medium-sized forensic DNA and paternity laboratories. SeqStudio is for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

The SeqStudio is currently available for purchase at AXONIA MEDICAL. With its affordable price and simple design, the SeqStudio is poised to become a popular choice for researchers looking to enter the field of genetic analysis.

About Axonia Medical

Founded in 1998, AXONIA MEDICAL prides itself in being of the few premium brands that deal in the highest quality microbiology laboratory equipment and accessories. AXONIA MEDICAL product range includes PCR Machines, Ventilators, DNA & RNA Purification equipment, and Hematology Analyzers.

You can choose either new or used and refurbished, performance-guaranteed microbiology equipment.

Our mission is to transform your facilities' healthcare practices, enabling timely and accurate results at low costs using technologically advanced equipment.

Eric J Forsberg
Axonia Medical
sales@axoniamedical.com

SeqStudio Genetic Analyzer Demo Video

