Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,449 in the last 365 days.

Groundbreaking ceremony for internal road and communication network of Aghdam city was held

AZERBAIJAN, October 4 - 04 october 2022, 19:15

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a groundbreaking ceremony for internal road and communication network of the city of Aghdam.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the work to be done.

The 4-lane Barda-Aghdam highway connects with the intra-city road network of Aghdam. The total length of intra-city roads is 191.1 kilometers.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for internal road and communication network of the city of Aghdam.

You just read:

Groundbreaking ceremony for internal road and communication network of Aghdam city was held

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.