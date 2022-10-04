Groundbreaking ceremony for internal road and communication network of Aghdam city was held

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a groundbreaking ceremony for internal road and communication network of the city of Aghdam.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the work to be done.

The 4-lane Barda-Aghdam highway connects with the intra-city road network of Aghdam. The total length of intra-city roads is 191.1 kilometers.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for internal road and communication network of the city of Aghdam.