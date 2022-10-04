Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended groundbreaking ceremony for Khidirlli village, Aghdam

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the groundbreaking ceremony for Khidirli village, Aghdam district.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov informed the President and the First Lady of the work to be done in the village.

Then a video highlighting the construction and development plan of the village was screened.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for Khidirli village.

It is planned to settle 5990 people (1500 families) in Khidirli village, which is 3 kilometers far from the center of Aghdam city. The total projected area is 418 hectares.

Construction works in Khidirli will start on October 10 this year. The works in the village are scheduled to be completed on April 10, 2024.