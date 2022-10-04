Submit Release
Foundation stone was laid for Kangarli village, Aghdam

AZERBAIJAN, October 4 - A foundation stone has been laid for Kangarli village, Aghdam district.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov informed the President and the First Lady of the work to be done in the village.

A video on the development plan of the village was screened.

2626 people (639 families) are planned to be settled in Kangarli village, which is 6 kilometers far from Aghdam city. The total projected area is 177.2 hectares.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for Kangarli village.

Construction works in the village will start on October 10, this year and is scheduled to be completed on April 10, 2024.

