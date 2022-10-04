Foundation stone was laid for residential block to be constructed for former IDPs in Aghdam city

A groundbreaking ceremony has been held for a residential block to be constructed for former IDPs in the city of Aghdam.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov informed the President and the First Lady of the block.

Under the project, 4-7 story residential buildings will be constructed. The buildings will feature 1.139 apartments. Some 3.068 people will be settled in the residential block.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the residential block.