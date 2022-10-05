John Wayne Cancer Foundation Works with Key Researchers in the Fight Against Breast Cancer
During October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Nation's Top Experts Available to Advise Public on Best Prevention Protocols
Widespread screening for early detection of breast cancer has saved millions of lives. We women are all at risk, but breast cancer caught early by routine screening has high chances of cure.””COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Cancer Association estimates that in 2022 alone, 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the United States. Breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer among American women. The John Wayne Cancer Foundation is working with some of America’s top medical experts to improve the likelihood of diagnosis and the effectiveness of treatment for women facing breast cancer.
Last year, the Foundation funded innovative work by Dr. Juan Antonio Santamaria, MD, of the University of Nebraska Medical Center designed to increase Latina representation in breast cancer in clinical trials. Dr. Santamaria is a passionate advocate for early screening.
"Breast cancer will affect 1 in every 8 women in the U.S., so it is very common,” explained Dr. Santamaria. “The great majority of breast cancers can be cured if found at an early stage through screening mammogram – get screened yearly!"
During October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the foundation, which was created by the children of the legendary actor John Wayne, turns its website, johnwayne.org, pink as a reminder of the importance of early screening and treatment.
“When my father initially beat lung cancer in 1964, it was through a great deal of grit and determination and the work of amazing doctors,” said Wayne’s daughter Marisa. “It became his mission to find ways to help others fight cancer, and after he died of stomach cancer in in 1979, our family worked to create the John Wayne Cancer Foundation to help fulfill his mission. Funding the work of these doctors is at the heart of everything we do.”
Dr. Maggie DiNome of Duke University also touts the importance of regular screening for breast cancer.
“Widespread screening for early detection of breast cancer has saved millions of lives,” said Dr. DiNome. “Don't wait for symptoms to get tested. Regardless of family history, we women are all at risk, but breast cancer caught early by routine screening has high chances of cure.”
The John Wayne Cancer Foundation is funding Dr. DiNome’s groundbreaking research designed to identify patients more accurately with limited lymph node disease for whom complete lymph node removal would be overtreatment, thus reducing the occurrence of unnecessary and potentially dangerous surgery.
Each year, the John Wayne Cancer Foundation funds multiple grants to America’s leading physicians and researchers as a part of its mission to fight cancer through research, education, awareness and support.
ABOUT THE JOHN WAYNE CANCER FOUNDATION
The John Wayne Cancer Foundation’s mission is to lead the fight against cancer with courage, strength, and grit. JWCF funds novel and innovative programs that improve cancer patients’ outcomes and save lives through research, education, and support. Additional information can be found at johnwayne.org.
