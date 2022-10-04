PennDOT Announces Online Plans Displays for the SR 3023 (Cedar Ave) Section D50, over Roaring Brook Bridge Rehabilitation, SR 8025 Section 250, over Roaring Brook Bridge Rehabilitation, and SR 8025 Section PRS, over Ramp D in the City of Scranton, Lackawa

Dunmore, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a joint plan display regarding the SR 3023 (Cedar Ave), Section D50, Bridge Rehabilitation Project over Roaring Brook, the SR 8025, Section 250 Bridge Rehabilitation Project over Roaring Brook and SR 8025, Section PRS over Ramp D. These plan displays will be held online, and plans will be displayed for public viewing (while following all COVID-19 safety protocols) at South Scranton Intermediate School Auditorium.

The project's purposes are to provide sustainable crossings over the creek and ramp that address the structural deficiencies and provide continued access to residents, businesses, and emergency services.

The SR 3023 (Cedar Ave) project consists of replacing the existing superstructure and repairs to existing abutments, upgrades to existing guide rail on all approaches, and upgrades to an existing signal, lighting, and signing. The curb-to-curb width will be increased to allow space for future bike lanes.

The roadway at the SR 3023 (Cedar Ave) bridge site will be closed to truck traffic during construction. The structure is anticipated to remain open to passenger vehicles and pedestrians during the life of the project. A truck detour is proposed during construction. Beginning south of the project area, the truck detour would follow Cedar Ave, Birch Ave, Pittston Ave, Front St, Biden St, and Jefferson Ave resulting in a 1.7-mile truck detour.

The SR 8025 Section 250 project consists of replacing the existing superstructure and repairs to existing abutments and pier, and upgrades to existing lighting and signing. The need for guide rail will be evaluated.

SR 8025 Section PRS project consists of a deck, sidewalk, and parapet replacement. Approach roadway and sidewalk reconstruction will be included from the limits of SR 8025 Section 250 to the intersection of Front Street.

Pedestrian access to the SR 8025 bridge sites will be closed during construction. The SR 8025 Section 250 structure is anticipated to remain open to passenger vehicles and trucks providing access to President Biden Expressway during the life of the project. The SR 8025 Section PRS structure will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Vehicles will access Pittston Ave via a detour to RT 11 / 307 South and Front Street. A pedestrian detour is proposed during construction. Beginning south of the project area, the pedestrian detour would follow Pittston Ave, Orchard St, Cedar Ave, Lackawanna Ave, Jefferson Ave, and Biden St resulting in a 0.6-mile pedestrian detour.

The SR 3023 (Cedar Ave) project is currently in design and is planned to be let in September 2023. Construction work is anticipated to take place through October 2025.

The SR 8025 Sections 250 & PRS projects are currently in design and are planned to be let in November 2025. Construction work is anticipated to take place through April of 2027.

The plans display will be held in-person and online. The in-person plans display will be held at the South Scranton Intermediate School Auditorium, located at 355 Maple Street, Scranton, PA 18505 on Wednesday, October 26 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The digital version of the plans display will be available from October 1, 2022, to November 30, 2022. Online information, including the proposed detour route, detailed project information, and comment form, can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website:

https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-4/PublicMeetings/Pages/default.aspx

Click on the Lackawanna County box, then choose the tile marked SR 3023, Section D50 Bridge Rehabilitation, or SR 8025 Section 250 Bridge Rehabilitation.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the planned detour, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Amy Lolli, PennDOT Project Manager, at 570-614-2958 or amlolli@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, 570-963-3502

