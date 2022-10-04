Route 217 and Route 1014 Improvement Work Scheduled to Begin Next Week in Westmoreland County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of surface improvement work on Route 217 and Route 1014 (Torrance Road) in Derry Township, Westmoreland County. Milling operations are anticipated to begin on Monday, October 10 and anticipated to continue until Friday October 21, weather and operational dependent.



Motorists can expect single lane alternating traffic during daylight hours on Route 217 between the intersection of Route 1014 and the Indiana County line and on Route 1014 between the intersection of Route 217 and Quarry Road / Grant Road during the operations.

Crews will be performing milling and paving operations as part of a Surface Improvement Project which includes multiple routes throughout Westmoreland County.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

