With 4.31% CAGR, Piston Engine Aircrafts Market Size to Hit USD 1.15 Billion by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors (FnF)

The key players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Cirrus Aircraft (The Aviation Industry Corporation of China), American Champion Aircraft Corporation, Piper Aircraft Inc., Diamond Aircraft Industries (Wanfeng Aviation Industry Co. Ltd.), Textron Inc., and others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Piston Engine Aircrafts Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Maximum Take-Off Weight (Below 1000 Kg, Between 10,00 to 20,00 Kg, and Above 2,000 Kg), By Type (Single-Engine, and Multi-Engine), By Application (Commercial, and Military), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Piston Engine Aircrafts Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 0.87 Billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 4.31% and is anticipated to reach over USD 1.15 Billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the Piston Engine Aircrafts market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Piston Engine Aircrafts market.

Piston Engine Aircrafts Market Synopsis:

Piston engine aircrafts consist of an engine powered by a piston which in turn is connected to a propeller that provides the necessary thrust to the aircraft to make it move away from the ground in travel through the air. Generally, piston engine aircrafts use low-leaded fuel of 100 octanes and do not fly above the altitude of 15,000 feet. Since piston-powered aircrafts are categorized as low-weight aircraft, a typical plane consists of a seating arrangement for 1 to 6 passengers similar to the design of a car. If such an aircraft is being used for business purposes, the maximum covered distance lies between 300 to 400 miles, and use small commercial airports that lack traffic control towers.

Piston engine aircrafts are used mostly for commercial, training purposes and in some cases for agricultural activities like hydro-seeding, pesticide or fertilizer spraying, rescue operations, and others. Many training institutes for beginners use piston engine aircrafts since they are relatively easy to maneuver and do not include exceptionally high-tech technology to operate the machine, thus best-suiting beginning levels of training.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Piston Engine Aircrafts market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 4.31% between 2022 and 2028.

The Piston Engine Aircrafts market size was worth around US$ 0.87 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 1.15 Billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on type channel segmentation, single-engine was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, the commercial was the leading application in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Piston Engine Aircrafts Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Piston Engine Aircrafts market include:

Cirrus Aircraft (The Aviation Industry Corporation of China)

American Champion Aircraft Corporation

Piper Aircraft Inc.

Diamond Aircraft Industries (Wanfeng Aviation Industry Co. Ltd.)

Textron Inc.

Market Growth Drivers

Increasing passengers in airway travel to people market growth

The global piston engine aircrafts market is projected to grow owing to the increasing technological growth and investment in the aviation industry. Since aircrafts that are piston-powered can travel at low altitudes, they are best suited for surveying land areas in case of agricultural or rescue requirements. In recent times, such utilization has grown multifold owing to the increasing number of natural calamities. During search and rescue operations, both commercial and military-grade aircrafts are used.

Aerial assistance is of utmost importance in critical cases where surveying the landscape on the ground becomes impossible. The global market growth may also be propelled by the increasing number of people interested in learning to pilot an aircraft with piston engine airplanes becoming a new favorite. The growing number of private aviation-related educational institutes leads to higher accessibility which further aids the increase in demand for low-weight aircrafts. One of the most popular personal aircrafts is the Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet owing to its compactness as well as affordability. In the 3rd quarter of 2021, the company announced that it had sold over 47 SF50 jets for personal use.

Restraints

Increasing cases of engine failure to restrict the market growth

Although increasing cases of engine failure may restrict the global market growth, more opportunities can be expected due to the growing number of economic aircrafts while there may also be certain challenges because of stringent laws regulating engine efficiency.

Piston Engine Aircrafts Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global piston engine aircrafts market size witnessed losses during the pandemic since the demand for piston engine aircrafts was relatively lower. Training institutes were inspirational, and the aviation industry in general suffered heavy losses. Some aircrafts were used for rescue operations, and to provide medical essentials covering shorter durations, but the revenue remained relatively low during 2020. However, by 2021, the global market cap picked up the pace and is projected to continue the expansion trend in the coming years.

The global piston engine aircrafts market is segmented by type, maximum take-off weight, application, and region.



Piston Engine Aircrafts Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global piston engine aircrafts market is segmented by type, maximum take-off weight, application, and region.

Based on type, the global market is single engine and multi-engine. The former leads the global market segment driven by rising applications for agricultural and training purposes. For instance Cessna 172, a single-engine plane can carry up to 2,550 pounds of weight.

Based on maximum take-off weight, the global market segments are below 1000 kg, between 1000 & 2000 kg, and above 2000 kg. The global market is led by the 1000 to 2000 kg segment since it is most widely used in low-weight commercial planes. An aircraft is classified as a low-weight plane when the maximum take-off weight is 5,670 kg.

Based on application, the global market is divided into commercial and military, with the maximum revenue generated from the commercial segment, as for military reasons, the piston engine aircrafts may not be viable. For instance, Lockheed Martin C-130J from the United States has a maximum take-off weight of 70,370 kg.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth in the global piston engine aircrafts market in the coming years owing to the exceptional growth potential of the commercial aviation sector in economies like China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and others. China currently is on its road to becoming one of the most dominating economies across the globe and boasts of over 600 Billionaires in the country.

The large spending on lifestyle and for personal use may propel the demand for piston engine aircrafts in the coming years. India may register high growth driven by the increasing number of domestic aircrafts to meet the demand of the growing population of air travelers as well as the rise in the standard of living.

Recent Industry Developments:

In January 2022 , the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it will soon begin evaluation work to determine if piston-engine aircrafts lead to air pollution.

, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it will soon begin evaluation work to determine if piston-engine aircrafts lead to air pollution. In August 2021, the US Army and Cummins entered a USD 87 million contract to develop an Advanced Combat Engine (ACE).

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Piston Engine Aircrafts industry?

What is the main driving factors propelling the Piston Engine Aircrafts Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Piston Engine Aircrafts Industry?

What segments does the Piston Engine Aircrafts Market cover?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 0.87 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1.15 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.31% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Cirrus Aircraft (The Aviation Industry Corporation of China), American Champion Aircraft Corporation, Piper Aircraft Inc., Diamond Aircraft Industries (Wanfeng Aviation Industry Co. Ltd.), Textron Inc., and others. Key Segment By Maximum Take-Off Weight, Type, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Piston Engine Aircrafts market is segmented as follows:

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Maximum Take-Off Weight, Type, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

