Plan for four-day closure of SR 77 in Holbrook for railroad crossing replacement later this month

HOLBROOK – State Route 77, known locally as Navajo Boulevard, will be closed in both directions at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing in Holbrook. The highway closure is expected to start at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, so the railroad company can replace the crossing, and last through Tuesday, Oct. 25. Drivers are urged to plan ahead for the closure.

Local drivers can use the following detour during the closure:

Local traffic only can take Romero Street off of SR 77 south of the railroad crossing and continue west on McLaws Road to Obed Road. Drivers can then head north on Obed Road into Joseph City where they can access I-40 to get into Holbrook. Those in Holbrook can use the same route to get to the south side of the railroad crossing. This route cannot accommodate large commercial vehicles. Commercial vehicles and non-local traffic will have to use highways to detour around the closure.

Highway detours for non-local traffic around the closure include:

US 180 to US 191 at Sanders to access I-40. Drivers on the north side of the crossing can take I-40 to Sanders then US 191 south to US 180 to SR 77.

Drivers can also take I-40 west to SR 87 in Winslow and head south to SR 260 to get to Payson. Traveling to SR 277 will take drivers to the Heber-Overgaard and Snowflake areas.

Those in Show Low looking to access I-40 can take US 60 to SR 61 to St. Johns and head north on US 191 to Sanders to access I-40.

Provisions will be made for emergency vehicles to get through the closure if they are on an emergency call.

The railroad crossing is beyond its service life, requiring Burlington Northern Santa Fe to replace it.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/SR77closure.