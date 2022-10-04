RSIPF warns communities of bomb blasting at Alligator Creek

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team will conduct a live demolition of bombs at Hells Point, in the Alligator Creek area East of Honiara on Wednesday 5 October 2022.

Officer In-charge (OIC) of EOD, Inspector Clifford Tunuki says, “The Hells Point Demolition Range in Central Guadalcanal will be active from 8am to 2pm (5 October 2022).”

“Fishermen, farmers, hunters and the general public in the Henderson area, Alligator Creek and Tenaru School areas are kindly warned to keep out from Hells Point while the Operation is in progress. Safe evacuations of people and road blocks will be enforced within these areas from east Henderson to Tenaru School bus stop.”

“This is our normal weekly EOD task aimed to reduce the number of Unexploded Ordnances stored at the site to a minimum level,” says Inspector Tunuki.

He says, “The Air Traffic Control Tower at the Honiara International Airport will coordinate the firing of each serial. An EOD Operator/Technician from the RSIPF EOD Team will be posted at the control tower during this operation from the actual times of the demolition and completion time.”

