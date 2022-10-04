Submit Release
First Lady Casey DeSantis Wishes Veteran a Happy 101st Birthday Following Hurricane Ian

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — First Lady Casey DeSantis visited the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans’ Nursing Home in Port Charlotte and met with residents who weathered out the storm at the nursing home. One of the residents, Anna Wojtalik, celebrated her 101st birthday on Thursday, September 29, following Hurricane Ian.

“Anna is a beautiful example of strength and resilience,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “We are thankful for Anna’s service to our country during World War II. It was an honor to wish a happy belated birthday to an American hero.”

Anna served during World War II in the U.S. Navy as a Yeoman Third Class and has been a resident at Douglas T. Jacobson for four years, participating in many veteran-related events such as Port Charlotte’s Wreaths Across America event in 2021. She is a long-time resident of Punta Gorda, Florida.

During the storm recovery, it is important for our seniors and veterans to know that there are resources dedicated to building and maintaining resiliency. Following Hurricane Ian, First Lady DeSantis announced that the Department of Elder Affairs is deploying Hope Hero volunteers in Southwest Florida through their Hope Florida – A Pa

thway to Purpose initiative, to serve Florida’s senior population. Veterans may also call FDVA at (727) 319-7440 for assistance.

To become a Hope Hero, visit helpcreatehope.com. To contribute to the Florida Disaster Fund, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

 

 

 

