SPRINGFREE TRAMPOLINE LAUNCHES LIMITED-EDITION, PINK TRAMPOLINE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SUSAN G. KOMEN

To honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Springfree Trampoline is launching a limited-edition, pink trampoline in partnership with Susan G. Komen.

Leading Trampoline Company Partners with Susan G. Komen for the Second Year, Supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the world’s safest trampoline company Springfree Trampoline is launching a limited-edition, pink trampoline in partnership with Susan G. Komen as the brand supports the foundation’s work to educate and generate awareness for breast cancer research for the second year.

For every pink trampoline sold, $100 will be donated to Susan G. Komen, which seeks to save lives by meeting critical needs in affected communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

“As a survivor of breast cancer, it is an honor and privilege to support SGK in the impact they are having across the country,” said France Jacot, VP of Marketing, North America. “The Springfree Trampoline team was an incredible support system during my battle with breast cancer, and it brings me joy to see our team continuing to support breast cancer awareness through this partnership.”

Springfree Trampoline began its partnership with Susan G. Komen in 2021, the year that its own marketing executive, France Jacot, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Prior to Jacot’s diagnosis, Springfree had already been in contact with Susan G Komen because of their aligned missions. Now, due in part to Jacot’s leadership and personal connection to the disease, Springfree Trampoline is committed to partnering with Susan G Komen in October to offer a limited-edition pink trampoline that benefits the nonprofit.

Susan G. Komen has invested nearly $1.1 billion in breast cancer research since 1982 and more than 220,000 women battling breast cancer have received financial assistance and support from the foundation. Springfree Trampoline is honored to partner with Susan G. Komen and link arms to impact thousands of families’ lives.

To purchase a limited-edition trampoline or to learn more, visit springfreetrampoline.com or call 1-877-JUMP-SAFE for more information.

About Springfree Trampoline™:

Springfree Trampoline is the world’s safest, highest quality, and longest-lasting trampoline. Redefining backyard play and helping families go outside and be active through innovation rooted in safety and quality, Springfree Trampoline’s patented safety design is the only trampoline on the market that eliminates 90% of all product-related trampoline injuries. Springfree Trampoline is available in Springfree Retail stores and via select retailers and e-tailers across the United States. To learn more about Springfree Trampoline, find a store near you or to purchase online, go to www.springfreetrampoline.com or call 1-877-JUMP-SAFE. ‘Like’ us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.