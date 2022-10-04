Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,382 in the last 365 days.

Missouri Attorney General Obtains Consent Judgment in Illicit Massage Business Lawsuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his Office has obtained a consent judgment in his lawsuit against M&G McClain, LLC (M&G) for violations of the Missouri Public Nuisance Law. The lawsuit was filed in April of 2021, after information came to light that a tenant of M&G was operating a massage therapy business allegedly engaging in illegal prostitution activity.

“Since the creation of the Hope Initiative in October of 2020, my Office has been working diligently to crack down on illicit massage businesses, which are often used as a front to exploit and traffic vulnerable populations,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Our message to those who prey on the innocent through these webs of deceit and exploitation is clear: You are not welcome in the state of Missouri.”
 
The lawsuit alleged that Shangri-La Massage, a tenant of M&G, was using its business as a front to engage in illegal prostitution activity, and was, therefore, in violation of the Missouri Public Nuisance Law.
 
After a thorough investigation that confirmed the alleged illicit activity taking place on their premises, M&G immediately evicted its tenants.
 
As part of the consent judgment, M&G has agreed to refrain from allowing its premises to be used for any illegal prostitution activity. The Attorney General’s Office will also be able to conduct inspections every six months for five years from the date of the consent judgment.
 
The Hope Initiative was launched by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in October of 2020, to crack down on illicit massage businesses operating in Missouri. The initiative involves working with landlords to inform them of their tenant’s potentially illegal activity and urging them to evict said tenant.
 
The Hope Initiative is the first of its kind nationally, and has won the praise of state attorneys general and local law enforcement.
 
A full description of illicit massage businesses can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2019/6-18-2020-ht-one-pager-draft.pdf?sfvrsn=5e6da430_2 

Landlords who believe that their tenant is engaging in illicit activity while maintaining the appearance of being a legitimate business are urged to report those tenants here: https://ago.mo.gov/home/human-trafficking/hopeinitiative
 
The consent judgment can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2022-10-03-consent-judgment---entered-by-court.pdf?sfvrsn=aa7c00b8_2 

 

You just read:

Missouri Attorney General Obtains Consent Judgment in Illicit Massage Business Lawsuit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.