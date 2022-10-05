Find Paid Focus Group Launches Mobile-Friendly Respondent Website

USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Find Paid Focus Group has launched a responsive website that is mobile-friendly. Users can now access accessible research opportunities on the move thanks to the site's revamped navigation and functionality, which has been designed to offer the most user-friendly experience possible.

The website now connects users, wherever they may be, with possibilities to earn additional money by taking part in a wide variety of paid market research projects, paid focus groups taking place in their local city or nationwide online. It is available from any web-enabled device. Focus groups, online communities, webcam interviews, mystery shopping, telephone interviews, and online surveys are some of the venues for participation.

FPFG has enhanced the infrastructure hardware and used cloud-based website accelerators in addition to enhancing the design and feel of the website to give consumers speed and security. Perhaps most crucially, a newly built, highly secure login interface gives customers piece of mind regarding the security of their personal data.

"With nearly a million monthly visitors and a third of them accessing the site through a mobile device, the need for a mobile-friendly experience was evident. Now, our panelists only need to click on a home page location tile, a Twitter feed, or an Available Studies dropdown menu to access research screeners. Our registration numbers are already rising, according to Charlotte Daley, director of marketing.

"FPFG boosted its geographic reach to 18 cities with the acquisition of marketing research firm Delve last year, but it also saw an increase in its clientele, which led to a greater demand for new participants. According to Laura Livers, president of FPFG, "With the new mobile-friendly site, we can provide a simple registration and login process for those wishing to participate in our studies regardless of where they are."