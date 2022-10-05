Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,005 in the last 365 days.

Find Paid Focus Group Launches Mobile-Friendly Respondent Website

focusgroup

USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Find Paid Focus Group has launched a responsive website that is mobile-friendly. Users can now access accessible research opportunities on the move thanks to the site's revamped navigation and functionality, which has been designed to offer the most user-friendly experience possible.

With enhanced navigation and functionality throughout, the new findpaidfocusgroup.com has been created to offer the most user-friendly experience possible, enabling people to access available research opportunities wherever they are.

Find Paid Focus Group (FPFG), a nationwide provider of marketing research data collecting, announced today the revamp and mobile features of its popular respondent website, findpaidfocusgroup.com

The website now connects users, wherever they may be, with possibilities to earn additional money by taking part in a wide variety of paid market research projects, paid focus groups taking place in their local city or nationwide online. It is available from any web-enabled device. Focus groups, online communities, webcam interviews, mystery shopping, telephone interviews, and online surveys are some of the venues for participation.

FPFG has enhanced the infrastructure hardware and used cloud-based website accelerators in addition to enhancing the design and feel of the website to give consumers speed and security. Perhaps most crucially, a newly built, highly secure login interface gives customers piece of mind regarding the security of their personal data.

"With nearly a million monthly visitors and a third of them accessing the site through a mobile device, the need for a mobile-friendly experience was evident. Now, our panelists only need to click on a home page location tile, a Twitter feed, or an Available Studies dropdown menu to access research screeners. Our registration numbers are already rising, according to Charlotte Daley, director of marketing.

"FPFG boosted its geographic reach to 18 cities with the acquisition of marketing research firm Delve last year, but it also saw an increase in its clientele, which led to a greater demand for new participants. According to Laura Livers, president of FPFG, "With the new mobile-friendly site, we can provide a simple registration and login process for those wishing to participate in our studies regardless of where they are."

David Janne
Focus Group
email us here

You just read:

Find Paid Focus Group Launches Mobile-Friendly Respondent Website

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.