Population Health Management (PHM) Market Registering 19.53 % of High CAGR by Forecast 2029
Population Health Management (PHM) Market is segmented on the basis of platform, component and end-userPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The finest Population Health Management (PHM) Market survey report provides an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to pull together this authentic market research report. According to the market report, driving factors are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of market in the coming years. The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the population health management (PHM) market was valued at USD 24.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 103.76 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 19.53 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Download Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-population-health-management-phm-market
The population health management (PHM) market is estimated to increase rapidly over the forecast period. Because of the complexity of care delivery and payment mechanisms, the demand for population health services that combine numerous capabilities is growing. Clinical, financial, and operational data can be processed through population health management (PHM) solutions, which can help enhance efficiency and patient care. Medical reimbursement is changing as a result of the increased emphasis on value-based payment (VBP) and Accountable Care Organizations in the health management program (ACOs). Furthermore, ACOs' greater embrace of population health solutions is due to the simplicity provided by value-based payment models.
Population Health Management (PHM) Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases
Chronic illness is a major driving force in the population health management sector. Patients go to hospitals for treatment of long-term ailments. In chronic illness cases, patient record maintenance and surveillance are critical. The demand for effective treatment has increased in recent years as a result of chronic sickness. Increased treatment demand necessitates additional healthcare management services.
Rise in the level of healthcare investments
Another important driver for the population health management industry is high healthcare investments. It is resulting in the deployment of healthcare information technology.
Furthermore, the rising geriatric population will act as a major factor influencing the growth of population health management (PHM) market. Increasing urbanization and increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure are the major market drivers that will further escalate the growth of population health management (PHM) market. Because of the rising prevalence of cardiological and neurological diseases, PHM is frequently used to provide continuous surveillance and care to patients. Additionally, the growing use of PHM solutions to enhance clinical outcomes for patients by offering access to medical information to healthcare professionals from a variety of medical specializations is boosting market growth.
Opportunities
Growing focus on personalized medicines
Segmentation : Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market
The population health management (PHM) market is segmented on the basis of platform, component and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
By Platform
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
On the basis of platform, the population health management (PHM) market is segmented into cloud-based and on premise.
By Component
Software
Services
Based on component, the population health management (PHM) market is segmented into software and services. Services have been further segmented into post-sale and maintenance services, consulting services, training and education services and implementation services.
By End User
Healthcare Providers
Healthcare Payers
Others
The population health management (PHM) market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into healthcare providers, healthcare payers and others.
What benefits does DBM research study is going to provide?
Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario
Open up New Markets
To Seize powerful market opportunities
Key decision in planning and to further expand market share
Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis
Assisting in allocating marketing investments
Access Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-population-health-management-phm-market
Major Market Competitors/Players
McKesson Corporation (US)
ZeOmega (USA)
Verisk Analytics, Inc (US)
Forward Health Group, Inc (US)
Health Catalyst (US)
Athena health, Inc (US)
Cerner Corporation (US)
Medecision (US)
Xerox Corporation (US)
Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (US)
Fonemed (Canada)
Well Centive, Inc. (US)
General Electric Company (US)
HealthBI (US)
NXGN Management, LLC (US)
Attractions of The Population Health Management (PHM) Market Report: -
Latest market dynamics, development trends and growth opportunities are presented along with industry barriers, developmental threats and risk factors
The forecast Population Health Management (PHM) Market data will help in the feasibility analysis, market size estimation and development
The report serves as a complete guide which micro monitors all vital Population Health Management (PHM) Market
A concise market view will provide ease of understanding.
Nut Oil Market Competitive market view will help the players in making a right move
Browse Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-population-health-management-phm-market
Key Questions Answered
What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market Growth & Sizing?
Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market?
What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market?
What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-population-health-management-phm-market
About Us:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market.
Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here