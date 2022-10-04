There were 1,709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,457 in the last 365 days.
Under Secretary Jenkins Travel to Georgia, October 5-7
Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins will travel to Tbilisi, Georgia from October 5-7. While in Tbilisi, she will deliver opening and keynote remarks at the Biosafety Association Central Asia and the Caucasus Region Conference on COVID-19 lessons learned. The Under Secretary will also attend bilateral meetings.
