Under Secretary Jenkins Travel to Georgia, October 5-7

Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins will travel to Tbilisi, Georgia from October 5-7. While in Tbilisi, she will deliver opening and keynote remarks at the Biosafety Association Central Asia and the Caucasus Region Conference on COVID-19 lessons learned. The Under Secretary will also attend bilateral meetings.

