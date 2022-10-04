Shiftboard Selects Jennifer Kline Shernoff to Lead Customer Experience and Product Marketing

Product and Customer Experience Expert to Serve as Voice of the Customer for Global Workforce Scheduling Solutions Provider

Shiftboard, a leading provider of enterprise workforce scheduling software for organizations with mission-critical operations, today announced it has selected Jennifer Kline Shernoff as Vice President, Customer Experience and Product Marketing.

In this role, she will spend significant time with customers to gain a deep understanding of the perceptions, expectations, and needs of all Shiftboard users – from operations leaders to frontline employees — and will communicate those insights back into the core business operations. By providing this perspective to the product management and marketing teams, she will help Shiftboard identify new opportunities to deliver value and drive customer demand for the company's product offerings.

She will also work closely with the customer success team to understand and incorporate customers' feedback to ensure the company maintains its exceptional customer satisfaction levels. Shernoff joins the company's executive leadership team, reporting to Shiftboard's President and CEO, Sterling Wilson.

"Jenn's deep expertise in helping companies improve products to better serve their customers' needs made her an ideal fit for this role," said Wilson. "Shiftboard's customer-centric values drive everything we do, and we look forward to delivering even more impactful results for our customers with Jenn on our team."

Shernoff comes to Shiftboard with more than 20 years of customer experience and marketing experience at B2B and B2C technology companies. Most recently, Shernoff was senior vice president of product and design at Ada, a company that develops customer support automation software with machine learning to provide answers to customer questions in chat.

Before Ada, Shernoff led teams responsible for go-to-market strategy and helped develop products that expanded customers' self-service options at LivePerson. She was also vice president of marketing and experience at Avvo, where she developed and executed customer acquisition strategy and led integrated marketing campaigns across multiple channels.

"I'm thrilled to be part of a company with a clear, singular focus on serving its customers," said Shernoff. "As many mission-critical organizations face pervasive staffing challenges, I'm excited to step into their shoes and advance Shiftboard's ability to help companies balance their employee scheduling needs with confidence and ease."

This year has brought record-breaking growth for Shiftboard and its offerings, particularly in the manufacturing sector. In April, Shiftboard announced it had doubled its manufacturing revenue year-over-year in the first quarter of 2022.

In addition, the company's innovations also have earned it several industry accolades, most recently a gold award for excellence in technology by Brandon Hall Group, a leading independent human capital management research and analyst firm, for "best advance in time and labor management."

About Shiftboard

Shiftboard is a leading provider of employee scheduling software for shift-based operations in mission-critical industries. Backed by Shiftboard's tailor-fit solutions, organizations can build adaptive workforce operations that increase operational agility, optimize labor resources, and accommodate workers' preferences, leading to improved efficiency and higher worker satisfaction and retention rates. To date, Shiftboard has supported over 600 million scheduled shifts for thousands of customers, including many Fortune 500 companies, providing the employment pipeline for $62.5 billion in wages earned. For more information, please visit shiftboard.com.

