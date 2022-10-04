Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market to Grow at a CAGR of 42.0%, during Forecast Period | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is thriving owing to the increased penetration of connected devices in healthcare, growing awareness of virtual reality exposure therapy in developed countries, introduction of unconventional healthcare accessories and gadgets supported by virtual reality, and increasing application of virtual reality in patient care.



A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 42.0%, earning revenues of around USD 5.32 billion by the end of 2028. The Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is booming owing to some of the fundamental factors expected to drive the growth and adoption of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies in the healthcare industry including technological advancements and digitalization in healthcare, favorable government initiatives, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing usage in surgical procedures, and medical training. These technologies have a wide range of applications in healthcare, such as surgery, diagnostics, rehabilitation, training, and education. However, a lack of awareness of virtual reality exposure therapy in developing countries, in turn, may act as a huge restraining factor for the market growth.

Improvements in the Surgeon's Ability

Enhancements in the surgeon's ability to diagnose and perform surgery may contribute to the growth of Augmented Reality in the Healthcare Market. Recent advancements in medical imaging technology, combined with rising demand for virtual reality in the healthcare industry, are significant driving factors for AR in the healthcare market. The increased availability of real-time data, as well as faster disease diagnosis and treatment, are expected to drive the growth of augmented reality in the healthcare market. Furthermore, the surgeon has access to 2D and 3D reconstructed images, which can be useful during ongoing surgery. As a result, the Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is predicted to develop at a significant rate during the forecast period (2022-2028).





Wearable Healthcare Technology is in High Demand

Another factor expected to fuel market revenue growth during the forecast period is the rising trend of wearable technologies in healthcare. The increased use of wearables in healthcare is a recent market development due to their benefits. Wearable technology has emerged as a very useful tool for monitoring patient health in the healthcare industry. Body sensors are one of the most common types of wearable technology. They can track a variety of illnesses by being implanted within or on the body, including blood pressure, heart function, stomach stimulation, and others.

Challenge: Lack of Training for Medical Professionals to Adopt VR

Lack of adequate training for medical professionals to adopt VR is a significant factor that is anticipated to impede the market growth. Medical professionals who want to use virtual reality must learn how to use the controls in the environment. Complex controllers that are difficult to use may be required by complex software. Because it can be time-consuming and challenging to learn how to use VR for healthcare, not enough medical professionals with the required training have embraced the use of VR. The inability of VR controllers to mimic human fine motor skills is a significant disadvantage of using VR in the healthcare sector.

Segmental Coverage

Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market – By Application

Based on application, the Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is segmented into Pain Management, Education and Training, Surgery, Patient Care Management, Rehabilitation and Therapy Procedures, and Others (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Others). A greater revenue share is anticipated for the surgery over the forecast period. This is because more and more surgical procedures are using virtual reality (VR), which offers a three-dimensional view of a patient's anatomy and physiology. The likelihood that difficult VR procedures will be successful when performed rises with planning and practice. Therefore, it enhances safety by lessening the possibility of surprises. Surgical robots, which use a robotic arm that is controlled by a surgeon at a console, also require VR. A camera that is inserted inside the body to provide a view of the area being operated on is essential to the procedure. During surgery, input from the tactile and sensory systems is essential, and

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players in the Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market are Bioflight VR, CAE, Eon Reality, Inc, GE Healthcare, HTC Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Layar, Medical Realities Ltd., Mindmaze, Oculus Rift, Psious, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens Ltd, Sony Corporation, TheraSim Inc, WorldViz, XRHealth USA Inc., and other prominent players. The Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is highly fragmented with the presence of several manufacturing companies in the country. The market leaders retain their supremacy by spending on research and development, incorporating cutting-edge technology into their goods, and releasing upgraded items for customers. Various tactics, including strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and partnerships, are used.





The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Development

In MindMaze Healthcare announced four new collaboration agreements with Surgicorp, Alkholi, Guttmann Barcelona, and Swiss Rehabilitation in May 2021, which will bring MindMaze's digital neurotherapeutics to patients in Latin America, the Middle East, Spain, and Switzerland.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2021 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Product Service/Segmentation By Component, By Application, By Region Key Players Bioflight VR, CAE, Eon Reality, Inc, GE Healthcare, HTC Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Layar, Medical Realities Ltd., Mindmaze, Oculus Rift, Psious, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens Ltd, Sony Corporation, TheraSim Inc, WorldViz, XRHealth USA Inc., and other prominent players.

By Component

Hardware

Software

Content

By Application

Pain Management

Education and Training

Surgery

Patient Care Management

Rehabilitation and Therapy Procedures

Others (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Others)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

