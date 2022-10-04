Kandou Names Tom Lacey to its Board of Directors

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions that improve the way the world connects and communicates, today named Tom Lacey, former serial private and public company CEO to its board of directors.



Lacey joins Kandou as it continues building on its success developing differentiated semiconductor interconnect technology for large markets. He brings vast public and private company business development, M&A, governance, product development, technology/IP licensing, operations, international and leadership experience in both CEO and Board of Director roles.

"We welcome Tom Lacey to the Kandou board, a successful and high-integrity executive whose 30-year career spans the startup, mid-sized and large public and private company experience," says Amin Shokrollahi, Founder and CEO of Kandou. "His leadership and well-rounded corporate knowledge will be invaluable to Kandou and our executive management looks forward to his insights as we continue to grow on our path toward an IPO."

"It is my pleasure to be part of Kandou, a company revolutionizing wired connectivity with greater speed and efficiency," remarks Lacey. "I'm enthusiastic about Kandou's leadership team, product portfolio, market opportunities and I am committed to helping the company meet its business and strategic goals."

Lacey's career includes leadership positions with premier technology companies. Previously, he was CEO of Tessera/Xperi Corporation, a technology licensing leader. He served as the President of Intel Americas; Chairman and CEO of Components Direct; President and CEO at Phoenix Technologies; CEO of Immersion; and Chairman and CEO of Akhan Semiconductor. His board and advisory roles include public and private companies such as Akhan Semiconductor; Prison to Employment Connection; DSP Group; Immersion Corp; Tessera/Xperi; International Rectifier; and International Displayworks.

About Kandou

Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company that offers differentiated and fundamental interconnect technology. In addition to building semiconductors for advanced standards in USB and PCIe applications, Kandou silicon and IP solutions lower power consumption and improve the performance of wired connectivity. Kandou's solutions unlock new capabilities for customer systems and devices ranging from consumer electronics to datacenters, AI and machine learning, and high-performance computing. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.



