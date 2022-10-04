Alignment Health Plan Broadens Access to Quality Care in Los Angeles by Adding Award-Winning Torrance Memorial Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Physician Network to Its Provider Network

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move expected to bolster access to high-quality health care and services for members in Southern California, Alignment Health Plan, a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage insurance provider, today announced a new provider agreement with Torrance Memorial Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Physician Network. Effective Oct. 1, the agreement provides members enrolled in Alignment's PPO plans in Los Angeles access to more than 200 primary and specialty care physicians and an award-winning, regional hospital.



"At the heart of what we provide our members is both value and choice in their care. Expanding our network in Southern California gives our members more choice in their care teams," said Dawn Maroney, markets president at Alignment Health. "With Torrance Memorial as part of our network, we can continue to address and support senior health needs by empowering and working with doctors to coordinate care for our members."

For more than 95 years, Torrance Memorial Medical Center has served Southern Californians, primarily residents in the South Bay, Peninsula and Harbor communities. A 443-bed nonprofit hospital, Torrance Memorial was recently honored as a Best Hospital for 2022-23 for the eleventh straight year by U.S. News & World Report , placing the hospital in the top 3% in California, and ranking 5th in the Los Angeles and Orange region. It also was recognized by Newsweek as part of its World's Best Hospitals 2022 list, ranking 39th best hospital in the U.S. and 10th best in California.

"As an organization with a mission of putting patients first and improving health care in the communities we serve, Torrance Memorial is proud to partner with Alignment Health, an organization that also centers around the needs of their members," said Keith Hobbs, executive vice president, Torrance Memorial.

As part of Torrance Memorial, Torrance Memorial Physician Network serves as a multi-specialty medical practice that consists of more than 160 physicians providing advanced comprehensive, coordinated care across a range of primary and specialty care, including cancer care, cardiology, endocrinology, infectious disease, neurology, OBGYN, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, palliative care, pediatrics, physical therapy, pulmonology and rheumatology.

Torrance Memorial joins Alignment's comprehensive provider network in Southern California that includes nationally recognized providers such as UCI Health, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian and Cedars-Sinai. The agreement comes in advance of the annual enrollment period for Medicare, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, for plan benefits starting Jan. 1, 2023.

