TruckLabs Reaches Half Billion Over-the-Road Miles with Aerodynamic TruckWings

TruckLabs, a trucking technology company that creates intelligent solutions that positively impact carbon reduction while improving operational efficiencies, has announced it has reached a half-billion miles driven with its TruckWings device, a critical benchmark resulting in approximately 32,648 metric tons of CO2 saved to date - or the equivalent of removing a year's worth of emissions from over 7,000 passenger cars.

TruckWings™ is a fully automated, smart aerodynamic device built for trucking fleets and they are currently deployed on 5 of the largest fleets in North America. The device is tractor-mounted and designed to intelligently close the gap between the tractor and trailer of Class 8 trucks resulting in fuel savings of 3-6%. TruckWings also extend the range for electric trucks by 5.5%. As diesel prices are at all-time highs and consumer pressure mounts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, TruckWings can generate thousands of dollars in savings per truck each year with a less than 2-year ROI.

"Five hundred million miles is a huge milestone for us. It demonstrates our sustained commitment to delivering durable, double-win results on both carbon emissions and dollars. Our telematics technology tracks every mile driven through harsh Canadian winters and asphalt-melting Arizona summers. It's a huge credit to the team's engineering work to hit this milestone so quickly," said TruckLabs Founder & CEO Daniel Burrows. "TruckWings help fleets reduce fuel costs and emissions today and will improve the range of electric trucks in the future."

TruckWings are becoming more widely deployed across the trucking industry and each unit on the road helps save approximately 20,000lbs of carbon emissions annually. That is equivalent to removing two passenger vehicles off the road each year.

"At highway speeds, two-thirds of fuel is spent overcoming aerodynamic drag. In today's environment, designing a more streamlined truck is the most cost-effective way to improve a truck's efficiency," said TruckLabs VP of Product Andrew Kelly. "Truck manufacturers understand that improved aerodynamics are the most efficient way to meet stringent new regulatory standards. They are looking to us to help them get there. This is especially true in the day cab market where tractor aerodynamics have lagged against their sleeper counterparts."

