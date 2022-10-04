Georgia-Exclusive Health Plan Appoints New CEO and President

Sonder Health Plans Taps Industry Veterans to Expand Personalized Insurance Offerings for Georgians

Sonder Health Plans, a Georgia-exclusive health plan providing personalized and affordable Medicare Advantage programs to residents, has named Suzanna Roberts as Chief Executive Officer and Michael Muchnicki as President and Chief Growth Officer. The two executives bring more than 50 years of combined health plan experience to the company and will provide the vision for expanding Sonder across the state and delivering innovative programs that center on the health needs of Georgia residents.

"Today, more than ever, consumers need the best access to healthcare possible, and that starts with a local advocate. We want to provide a simpler alternative to the intricacies of big insurance," Roberts said. "As CEO of Sonder, I want to combine my understanding of large plan growth with our vision to build programs personalized to Georgia – which doesn't exist in the Georgia community today."

Demand for Medicare Advantage is on the rise due in large part to an aging population, but also greater interest in value-based care models and a favorable regulatory environment. As of August 2022, only about half of Georgians who were Medicare Advantage eligible had enrolled, presenting significant opportunities for attracting new market share with targeted programs that address the needs of local populations and communities.

Roberts has spent more than two decades in C-suite and operational leadership for large southern health plans supporting members in the hundreds of thousands. Most recently, she has held positions as president of government programs, staff vice president of operations and COO for Simply Healthcare Plans, Health Sun and Americas First Choice, all subsidiaries of insurance-giant Anthem. Roberts and her team will set the strategic direction of Sonder with a mission to become the compassionate insurer of choice for Georgians through tailored plans and services.

Muchnicki brings 25 years of CEO health plan and insurance experience to Sonder. He has led organizations providing innovation for insurance products in the commercial, Medicare and Medicaid markets. Muchnicki's experience spans the public and private sector of healthcare including large national insurers and healthcare providers, serving as executives at United Healthcare in Ohio, Louisiana and Florida, Network Health in Wisconsin, Windsor Health Group and CIGNA Healthcare.

"I knew right from the start that Sonder was well positioned to bring the kind of innovation to the Georgia market that larger organizations could not," Muchnicki said. "We look forward to expanding on our current program offerings through an aggressive plan for growth that ensures every Georgian has access to the best insurance products available."

"As a practicing physician, I see the struggles patients in Georgia face every day with healthcare access, the cost of care and insurance coverage," said Steve Morris, M.D., a gastroenterology specialist in Atlanta and Sonder Board Member. "We know there is a better way, and it's Sonder's mission to become the local health plan of choice for Georgians seeking a better alternative. As the company leaders, Suzanna and Michael have the expertise and vision to make this happen, and we look forward to their future success."

About Sonder Health Plans

Sonder Health Plans is a local, Atlanta-based insurer, offering personalized Medicare Advantage plan options to the people of Georgia. The company aims to improve overall health of its members through innovative offerings that make healthcare simple, personal, and affordable. By understanding local Georgia communities, Sonder is committed to becoming a valued and trusted partner through high-touch service based on improved access and responsiveness to member needs. For more information on Sonder Health Plans offerings visit http://www.sonderhealthplans.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005865/en/