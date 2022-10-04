Mary Kay Ash Foundation℠ Awards $1 Million in Innovative Cancer Research Grants to Top Universities Seeking Cures for Cancers Affecting Women

The Mary Kay Ash FoundationSM announced $1 million in grants awarded to ten researchers who are conducting groundbreaking research in cancers that primarily affect women from the country's top cancer research institutes and universities. The grants, which fund innovative, translational cancer research efforts to help with better detection, prognosis and treatment of cancer, are part of Mary Kay Ash Foundation's annual cancer research grant cycle. Since 1996, the Foundation has awarded more than $26 million to nearly 270 researchers across the country.

Over 50 applications from top accredited research universities and institutes were reviewed by the Mary Kay Ash Foundation Research Review Committee, comprised of previous years' grant recipients. After thoughtful consideration, 10 cancer researchers were selected to receive $100,000 grants each for their novel research proposals. This year's grant recipients include:

Dr. Xiaoqun Dong, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Brown University

Dr. Andrey Ivanov, Assistant Professor, Emory University

Dr. Marikki Laiho, Professor of Radiation Oncology and Oncology, The Johns Hopkins University

Dr. Samuel Bakhoum, Physician-Scientist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Dr. Krzysztof Geras, Assistant Professor, NYU Grossman School of Medicine

Dr. Gail Matters, Associate Professor of Biochemistry & Molecular Biology, Penn State College of Medicine

Dr. Gina Lee, Assistant Professor of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics, University of California, Irvine School of Medicine

Dr. Tiffany Seagroves, Professor of Pathology, The University of Tennessee Health Science Center

Dr. Diego Castrillon, Professor in Department of Pathology, UT Southwestern Medical Center

Dr. Priyanka Verma, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

"The Mary Kay Ash Foundation is honored to support the work of tremendous cancer researchers around the country who are making great advances and contributions to their respective fields," said Michael Lunceford, President of the Mary Kay Ash Foundation. "These grants represent so much more than a monetary donation; they represent our steadfast commitment to eradicating cancers affecting women and taking active steps toward one day finding a cure. It is our great honor to support this group of talented researchers' efforts in pursuing life-saving work."

That research includes innovative studies from scientists like:

Dr. Andrey Ivanov, Assistant Professor at Emory University, who proposes a new approach to control breast cancer by targeting molecular interactions that promote tumorigenesis.

Dr. Gail Matters, Associate Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Penn State College of Medicine, who will use funding to develop new tools for the early detection of breast cancer metastases.

Dr. Marikki Laiho, Professor of Radiation Oncology and Oncology at The Johns Hopkins University, who will be able to test new therapeutic intervention strategies in endometrial and ovarian cancers with unmet needs using newly discovered inhibitors of RNA polymerase I.

About Mary Kay Ash Foundation℠

Guided by Mary Kay Ash's dream to enrich the lives of women everywhere, the Mary Kay Ash FoundationSM raises and distributes funds to end gender-based violence and invest in breakthrough cancer research to find a cure for women-related cancers. Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash FoundationSM has contributed more than $92 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission. In addition, the Foundation supports awareness initiatives, community outreach programs, and advocates for legislation to ensure women are healthy and safe. Together, we can make the world better for women. To learn more about how to educate, advocate, volunteer, donate, and join life-saving work to support and empower women, visit marykayashfoundation.org or find us on Facebook and Instagram, or follow us on Twitter.

