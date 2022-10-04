Bridge Bank's Business Escrow Services Group Adds Allison Netto to Growing East Coast Team

Bridge Bank today announced an expansion of its East Coast Business Escrow Services team with the addition of attorney Allison Netto.

As a senior vice president in Bridge Bank's Business Escrow Services group, Netto is responsible for leading business development efforts in New York City.

Before joining Bridge Bank, Netto spent six years as a corporate attorney in the New York City office of Hogan Lovells, where she focused on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions across a wide range of industries. She also has deep experience in venture investments made by technology and media companies and general corporate law. Directly prior to joining Bridge Bank, she was associate general counsel at MAXEX, LLC, the first digital mortgage exchange.

"The skills Allison brings from the legal world will serve Bridge Bank's growing portfolio of Business Escrow Services clients well," said Alex Tsarnas, senior managing director of Bridge Bank's Business Escrow Services. "Allison's experience as M&A counsel to strategic buyers, coupled with her breadth of experience advising on a wide range of in-house matters, equips her to advise our clients with a strong consultative approach."

Netto graduated magna cum laude from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in New York City, where she was a member of Order of the Coif. She received her Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, from Rollins College.

Allison Netto can be reached at (646) 763-2586 or allison.netto@bridgebank.com.

Bridge Bank's growing Business Escrow Services group is a specialized, trusted resource for strategic buyers, leading law firms, exiting companies and other deal constituents. The team's in-depth experience combines with expert, personalized service and innovative product features and technology used internationally to meet clients' needs. The group tailors services and product features to provide paying agent and escrow services related to mergers, acquisitions, asset purchases and other business escrow events.

About Bridge Bank

Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, delivers relationship banking that puts clients at the center of everything. Founded in 2001 in Silicon Valley, Bridge Bank offers a full spectrum of tailored business banking solutions throughout the Bay Area and has specialized expertise focused on life sciences and technology and innovation companies, at every stage in their life cycle, through its offices in major tech hubs across the country. Bridge Bank also serves the private equity and venture capital communities. Part of top-performing Western Alliance Bancorporation, with more than $65 billion in assets, Bridge Bank has the reach, resources and deep industry knowledge that make a difference for customers. For more information, visit Bridge Bank.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005368/en/