SINTX ANNOUNCES NEW ANTIBACTERIAL BIOMEDICAL PATENTS AND EXPANSION OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. ( www.sintx.com ) SINT ("SINTX" or the "Company"), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of advanced ceramic materials for medical and technical applications, announced today it has been awarded four new international patents for antibacterial biomedical implants.



Awarded by the countries of Canada, Australia (two patent awards), and Japan, these patents enhance SINTX's portfolio of intellectual property. Silicon Nitride, one of the premium bioceramics offered by SINTX, has been shown previously to exhibit the bacteriostatic benefits sought after in medical implants. These patent awards and the protection they provide enable SINTX to offer even greater value to medical device partners operating within the protected geographies.

"At SINTX, we value our intellectual property, and these awards strengthen our IP portfolio," said Dr. Ryan Bock, Vice President of Research and Development, SINTX Technologies. "The topic of antibacterial protection for medical implants is of interest across all surgical areas because bacteria and infection continue to represent some of the most significant issues within healthcare. SINTX has already received interest in our material from med-tech companies looking for a way to reduce bacteria issues associated with their implants."

Evolving from a spine company, SINTX Technologies has expanded and diversified significantly through entering new markets and acquisition. The recent acquisition of Technology Assessment & Transfer (TA&T) expanded the Company's product portfolio into other ceramic materials such as zirconia and alumina, both for medical and industrial applications. Today, SINTX is dedicated to the manufacturing, research, and development of advanced materials science-based solutions to improve quality of life.

SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and technical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past two years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter into new markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Utah and Maryland.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things: incorporation of silicon nitride into medical implants or other products may not result in bacteriostatic benefits or prove to be commercially viable; the FDA may not clear any products for commercialization; the industry may not accept the new products or may turn to products they deem more effective or less expensive; patients may not realize the expected benefits of our products; volatility in the price of SINTX's common stock; the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including the cost and time required to commercialize such product(s); market acceptance of our products once commercialized; SINTX's ability to raise additional funding and other competitive developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in SINTX's Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 25, 2022, and in SINTX's other filings with the SEC. SINTX disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.

