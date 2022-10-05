Carapaces is a hybride 3D game mixing puzzle, origami and DIY sculptures Carapaces is a hybride 3D puzzle mixing puzzle, origami and DIY sculptures Carapaces is made with only 10 differents triangles

CARAPACES, the revolutionary 3D puzzle, on Kickstarter October 05, 2022. Be first to enjoy Special Early Birds in this Kickstarter campaign.

SAINT CLOUD, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carapaces is made up of 10 different flat triangles that can be clipped and unclipped to infinity. Players can create endless organic shapes, decorative objects, geometric shapes, etc... Animals, monuments, characters,... It motivate imagination to make creative scluptures. It offers the opportunity to make what players want: sculptures to stand or hang, suspensions, trinket trays, planters, contemporary works of art... It is also possible to insert led garlands to transform creations into mood lamps or night lights. Create Moaïs, cats, dogs, monsters, flowers, magnificent landscapes, etc...

Carapaces will be offered in a box of 100 triangles in white, pink or anthracite. It is possible to combine colors for more fun. Other colors could be added later. The more boxes you have, the more colors you can combine and make ambitious creations. An instruction multilingual booklet is included in each box to help you create 6 different models such as a wolf's head, a pig, a skull, etc... and other models will be available on the brand's website. It is possible to customize these models and improve them, to make them unique. Note that some models require several boxes to be made.

Carapaces promises many hours of creative pleasure alone, with the family or in a group. Be warned, it's very addictive ;)

How does it work?

Carapaces is so easy to use: Just clip to create. The 100-piece set features 10 different clip-on triangles. To start a first creation, just take 2 triangles, clip the 2 sides of the same length with a simple pressure. It is also possible to follow the instructions in the booklet or follow intuition to make his own sculptures. It is possible to clip and unclip creations a lot of times very easily. The triangles can be used to make new creations. Each of the triangles has 3 sturdy hinges that also allow you to animate your creations such as doors or joints. The game is aimed at everyone from 14 to 99 years old. The youngest can play but must be accompanied because of the small pieces and the pointed triangles.

Durable, Eco-Responsible & Social-Responsible

Carapaces is manufactured 100% in France with injection molding machines which consume little energy compared to other manufacturing methods. The different triangles are made of easily recyclable and durable PP plastic because they are solid and infinitely reusable. You will be able to make and undo your creations for a long time without using glues which could be toxic for the environment. The boxes are packed in France by people with disabilities in special centers that provide them professional activities and medico-social and educational support. Workers in France are well treated and work in very good conditions.

Why a Kickstarter campaign ?

To offer Carapaces to the world, we need funding to launch a mass production of at least 100 boxes. That's why we need you. Finally, we also need to know if you like this new 3d puzzle concept ;) Thank you for your support.

About Doug Solutions:

Doug Solutions is a company that was created in 2011 in Europe in France by the inventor Romain-Guirrec Piotte It creates and distributes innovative games, puzzles, maze games including the popular Inside3 puzzle which has sold more than 500,000 units worldwide. The team seeks to reduce its environmental impact in its productions and develop its human values in its management.

Link to the Kickstarter campaign : https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1186807481/carapaces-first-diy-origami-sculpture-3d-puzzle-game

