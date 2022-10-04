Kopi Luwak Coffee Market Size is projected to reach USD 10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%: Straits Research

The kopi luwak coffee market size was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2021, presumed to reach USD 10 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030). Asia-Pacific dominates the kopi luwak market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The huge demand and high-prices of the kopi luwak drive the search for a way to produce the exotic beverage without exploiting the civets. Various companies are innovating and trying to produce kopi luwak with the help of bioreactors or human probiotic strains. In China, ICS Biological Technology firm is fermenting coffee beans with human probiotic strain to increase the nutritional value of kopi luwak coffee . The process reduces the amount of caffeine in the coffee beans, allowing caffeine-sensitive individuals to enjoy the beverage. Thus, the adoption of sustainable methods for producing kopi luwak coffee fosters market growth.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/kopi-luwak-coffee-market/request-sample





Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is projected to have a profound effect on the global coffee market, including production, consumption, and international trade. Reduced household incomes is subsequently decelerating the demand for coffee in terms of voulme. In addition, the price-sensitive consumers may replace higher value coffee-kopi luwak with smaller-value brands and blends.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 10 Billion by 2030 CAGR 4.9% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Distribution Channel, Coffee Feed Type, Coffee Type,Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Kopi Luwak Coffee ,Lavanta Coffee ,Vinacafe ,Wild Gayo Luwak ,Mandailing Estate ,Rumacoffee ,Bantai Civet Coffee ,Kopi Luwak Direct ,Kaya Kopi, LLC ,Sumatra Kopi Luwak ,Coffee Bean Shop Ltd. Key Market Opportunities Increasing Demand for Luxury Travel to Drive the Demand for Kopi Luwak Coffee Key Market Drivers Plethora Health Benefits of Kopi Luwak Coffee to Drive the Market Growth

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/kopi-luwak-coffee-market





Regional Analysis

Indonesia: Leading Producer of Kopi Luwak Coffe across the Globe

APAC region is expected to witness tremendous growth in the kopi luwak coffee market during the forecast period. The growth in the region can be attributed to the presence of coffee-producing economies such as Indonesia, Vietnam, China, India, and many others. Indonesia holds the largest market share as it is home to good coffee and civets. Similarly, the regional coffee giant, India, has recently started the production of wild kopi luwak coffee without harming or caging the civet cats. As civet cats are capable of choosing the fruity coffee cherry, the kopi luwak is produced naturally with enhanced quality.





Key Highlights

The global kopi luwak coffee market size is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% growing to the rising civet coffee tourism and increasing awareness regarding its nutritional benefits.

growing to the rising civet coffee tourism and increasing awareness regarding its nutritional benefits. The online retail sales segment holds about 55% of the shares in the kopi luwak coffee market.

The arabica and robusta segments are expected to grow at a faster pace as compared due to their easy availability and large production in South America and Indonesia.

Asia-Pacific dominates the kopi luwak market strongly supported by large coffee cultivation and presence of Asian palm civet cats. Among the region, Indonesia is the largest producer for the kopi luwak coffee across the globe, presenting ample growth opportunities.

Key Players

Kopi Luwak Coffee

Lavanta Coffee

Vinacafe

Wild Gayo Luwak

Mandailing Estate

Rumacoffee

Bantai Civet Coffee

Kopi Luwak Direct

Kaya Kopi, LLC

Sumatra Kopi Luwak

Coffee Bean Shop Ltd.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/kopi-luwak-coffee-market/request-sample

Kopi Luwak Coffee Market: Segmentation

By Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C Luxury Retail Stores Specialty Retail Stores Online Retail



By Coffee Feed Type

Arabica

Robusta

Liberica

By Coffee Type

Light Roast

Medium Roast

Dark Roast

Espresso

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle-East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Kopi Luwak Coffee Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.5.1 Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.5.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.6 By Percentage of Demand by Form

4.6.1 Whole Bean

4.6.2 Fine Ground

4.6.3 Drip Ground

4.6.4 Coarse Ground

4.7 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.8 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.9 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.10 Parent Market Overview

4.11 Technology Landscape

4.12 Market Share Analysis

4.13 Potential Venture Analysis

4.14 Regional Price Trends

4.15 Raw Material Trends

4.16 Cost Structure Analysis

4.16.1 Labor Cost

4.16.2 Consumables

4.16.3 Maintenance Cost

5 Distribution Channel Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 B2B

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 B2C

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3.2 Luxury Retail Stores

5.3.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3.3 Specialty Retail Stores

5.3.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3.4 Online Retail

5.3.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Coffee Feed Type Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Arabica

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Robusta

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Liberica

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Coffee Type Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 Light Roast

7.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.3 Medium Roast

7.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.4 Dark Roast

7.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.5 Espresso

7.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8 Regional Overview

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Economic Overview

8.2.2 Market Scenario

8.2.3 The U.S.

8.2.3.1 By Distribution Channel

8.2.3.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.2.3.3 By Coffee Type

8.2.4 Canada

8.2.4.1 By Distribution Channel

8.2.4.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.2.4.3 By Coffee Type

8.2.5 Mexico

8.2.5.1 By Distribution Channel

8.2.5.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.2.5.3 By Coffee Type

8.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

8.3.1 Economic Overview

8.3.2 Market Scenario

8.3.3 Brazil

8.3.3.1 By Distribution Channel

8.3.3.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.3.3.3 By Coffee Type

8.3.4 Argentina

8.3.4.1 By Distribution Channel

8.3.4.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.3.4.3 By Coffee Type

8.3.5 Colombia

8.3.5.1 By Distribution Channel

8.3.5.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.3.5.3 By Coffee Type

8.3.6 The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

8.3.6.1 By Distribution Channel

8.3.6.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.3.6.3 By Coffee Type

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Economic Overview

8.4.2 Market Scenario

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.3.1 By Distribution Channel

8.4.3.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.4.3.3 By Coffee Type

8.4.4 France

8.4.4.1 By Distribution Channel

8.4.4.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.4.4.3 By Coffee Type

8.4. 5 U.K

8.4.5.1 By Distribution Channel

8.4.5.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.4.5.3 By Coffee Type

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.6.1 By Distribution Channel

8.4.6.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.4.6.3 By Coffee Type

8.4.7 The Rest of Europe

8.4.7.1 By Distribution Channel

8.4.7.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.4.7.3 By Coffee Type

8.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

8.5.1 Economic Overview

8.5.2 Market Scenario

8.5.3 China

8.5.3.1 By Distribution Channel

8.5.3.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.5.3.3 By Coffee Type

8.5.4 Japan

8.5.4.1 By Distribution Channel

8.5.4.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.5.4.3 By Coffee Type

8.5.5 India

8.5.5.1 By Distribution Channel

8.5.5.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.5.5.3 By Coffee Type

8.5.6 Australia

8.5.6.1 By Distribution Channel

8.5.6.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.5.6.3 By Coffee Type

8.5.7 South Korea

8.5.7.1 By Distribution Channel

8.5.7.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.5.7.3 By Coffee Type

8.5.8 The Rest of APAC

8.5.8.1 By Distribution Channel

8.5.8.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.5.8.3 By Coffee Type

8.6 The Middle East

8.6.1 Economic Overview

8.6.2 Market Scenario

8.6.3 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3.1 By Distribution Channel

8.6.3.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.6.3.3 By Coffee Type

8.6.4 The UAE

8.6.4.1 By Distribution Channel

8.6.4.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.6.4.3 By Coffee Type

8.6.5 Qatar

8.6.5.1 By Distribution Channel

8.6.5.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.6.5.3 By Coffee Type

8.6.6 Oman

8.6.6.1 By Distribution Channel

8.6.6.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.6.6.3 By Coffee Type

8.6.7 Turkey

8.6.7.1 By Distribution Channel

8.6.7.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.6.7.3 By Coffee Type

8.6.8 The Rest of the Middle East

8.6.8.1 By Distribution Channel

8.6.8.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.6.8.3 By Coffee Type

8.7 Africa

8.7.1 Economic Overview

8.7.2 Market Scenario

8.7.3 Nigeria

8.7.3.1 By Distribution Channel

8.7.3.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.7.3.3 By Coffee Type

8.7.4 South Africa

8.7.4.1 By Distribution Channel

8.7.4.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.7.4.3 By Coffee Type

8.7.5 The Rest of Africa

8.7.5.1 By Distribution Channel

8.7.5.2 By Coffee Feed Type

8.7.5.3 By Coffee Type

9 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

9.1 Competition Dashboard

9.2 Industry Structure

9.3 Kopi Luwak Coffee

9.3.1 Business Overview

9.3.2 Financial Performance

9.3.3 Recent Developments

9.3.4 Product Portfolio

9.4 Lavanta Coffee

9.4.1 Business Overview

9.4.2 Financial Performance

9.4.3 Recent Developments

9.4.4 Product Portfolio

9.5 Vinacafe

9.5.1 Business Overview

9.5.2 Financial Performance

9.5.3 Recent Developments

9.5.4 Product Portfolio

9.6 Wild Gayo Luwak

9.6.1 Business Overview

9.6.2 Financial Performance

9.6.3 Recent Developments

9.6.4 Product Portfolio

9.7 Mandailing Estate

9.7.1 Business Overview

9.7.2 Financial Performance

9.7.3 Recent Developments

9.7.4 Product Portfolio

9.8 Rumacoffee

9.8.1 Business Overview

9.8.2 Financial Performance

9.8.3 Recent Developments

9.8.4 Product Portfolio

9.9 Bantai Civet Coffee

9.9.1 Business Overview

9.9.2 Financial Performance

9.9.3 Recent Developments

9.9.4 Product Portfolio

9.10 Kaya Kopi, LLC

9.10.1 Business Overview

9.10.2 Financial Performance

9.10.3 Recent Developments

9.10.4 Product Portfolio

9.11 Sumatra Kopi Luwak

9.11.1 Business Overview

9.11.2 Financial Performance

9.11.3 Recent Developments

9.11.4 Product Portfolio

9.12 Coffee Bean Shop Ltd.

9.12.1 Business Overview

9.12.2 Financial Performance

9.12.3 Recent Developments

9.12.4 Product Portfolio

10 Conclusion & Recommendation

11 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/kopi-luwak-coffee-market/toc





News Media

Top 7 Coffee Pods Companies in 2020





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Coffee Roaster Market : Information by Product Type (Direct Fire Roasters, Hot-air roasters), Capacity (Up to 10 kg, 10-30 kg), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Sparkling Coffee Market : Information by Product (Caffeinated and Decaffeinated), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Convenience Stores), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Drip Bag Coffee Market : Information by Product (Black Coffee, Latte Coffee), End-User (Commercial, Retail/Household), Distribution Channel, and Region — Forecast till 2029

Coffee Capsules Market : Information by Product (Open Source System, Closed Source System), Application (Commercial), Distribution Channel (Ecommerce), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Coffee Pods Market : Information by Form (Pods, Capsules, Sachets), Intensity (Light Roast, Medium Roast, Dark Roast), Distribution Channel, and Region — Forecast till 2029





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter