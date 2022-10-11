Baller Mixed Reality to Produce NFTs of Streetball Legend, Waliyy "Main Event" Dixon
Rucker Park Legends Never Die
I'm honored to participate in the special group of legendary athletes and entertainers that Baller Mixed Reality is assembling”MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baller Mixed Reality has signed an exclusive agreement to produce and sell 3D-AR NFTs from Streetball Legend, Waliyy "Main Event" Dixon. Born in Linden, New Jersey, Dixon won the Reebok National Slam Dunk Contest before gaining international notoriety as the "Main Event" in streetball lore of the early 2000s. After playing college basketball at Rutgers University, he became a top performer in the Entertainer's Basketball Classic at Harlem's Rucker Park, reaching fans globally through the AND1 Mix Tape series. Though he never played in the NBA, he is widely regarded as one of the most athletic dunkers of all time within international basketball culture.
— Waliyy Dixon
Baller will produce unique digital assets autographed by Waliyy which, unlike other NFTs, can be placed into real-world environments and viewed from 360 degrees in high-definition 3D - both within and outside of the metaverse. Additionally, the authenticity and ownership of Baller's limited-edition assets will be verifiable on the blockchain, eliminating the potential of fraud or counterfeit.
About the partnership with Baller Mixed Reality, Waliyy says… “I'm honored to participate in the special group of legendary athletes and entertainers that Baller Mixed Reality is assembling, where my contribution to the game can be celebrated in ways never before possible - with unique augmented reality collectibles that will last for generations to come."
Look for these special collectibles to become available on Baller Mixed Reality’s store on OpenSea, and join Baller’s Discord to stay informed of upcoming drop dates.
ABOUT BALLER MIXED REALITY
Led by Jonathan Herman, Baller Mixed Reality is pioneering the new era of autographed metaverse collectibles with augmented reality NFTs autographed by legendary sports and entertainment figures. According to Crunchbase, Baller is the #1 ranked 3D Technology Company, #1 ranked Augmented Reality Company with Seed Funding, and #1 ranked Blockchain Company with Seed Funding in the United States.
