Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) announces fundraiser film screening of ‘Halloween’

Northwest Georgia-based film festival to host screening of ‘Halloween’ at Kingston Downs in Rome, Ga

We are incredibly excited to involve the Rome community in this year’s festival with a showing of ‘Halloween.'”
— RIFF Executive/Co-Creative Director Seth Ingram
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) is excited to announce an upcoming fundraiser film screening to increase community involvement and awareness of the Nov. 10-13 festival. On October 15 there will be a ‘Movies Under the Stars’ event that will screen the 2018 film ‘Halloween’ featuring Jamie Lee Curtis, rated R. There will be a food truck and a musical performance by David Bell and the Beauticians. Gates will open at 6 p.m. EST and the film will begin at sunset at Kingston Downs located at 0 Gore Springs Rd SE, Rome, GA 30161. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at RIFFGA.com

“We are incredibly excited to involve the Rome community in this year’s festival with a showing of ‘Halloween,’” said RIFF Executive/Co-Creative Director Seth Ingram. “We are honored to be working with Kingston Downs and can’t wait for the festival on Nov 10-13.”

This year’s festival is set to have several networking opportunities, screenings, special guests, VIP events, and workshops to be announced in the coming weeks. The 2022 Rome International Film Festival has various sponsors including: Georgia Power, City of Rome, Courtesy Ford, Courtyard by Marriott, Hardy Realty, Kingston Downs, OTR Wheel Engineering, Rome PAM Studios, River City Bank, Suzuki Motor Sports, The Ball Corporation, and Toles, Temple, and Wright Real Estate. Learn more at https://www.riffga.com/sponsors.

Pass holders will be seated first, ticket holders after. Tickets for individual film screenings during the festival are set at $10, there is a student package for $25 that provides access to the entire festival minus parties. Further information for full access passes can be found at https://www.riffga.com/passes.

To learn more about the 19th Annual Rome International Film Festival (RIFF), Nov. 10 - 13, please visit www.riffga.com. To schedule an interview with the RIFF team contact Minah Thomas (717) 253-6433 or Amy Parrish (404) 310-6559.

