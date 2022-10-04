COMMCORE BOLSTERS CYBER SECURITY SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS PLAN FOR THE IMPACTS OF CYBER ATTACKS AS PART OF NATIONAL PREPAREDNESS MONTH

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Statista reports that this year alone has seen over 53 million people in the US impacted by cyber security attacks. As October is Cybersecurity Awareness month, CommCore is announcing an expanded suite of its cybersecurity services to assist clients to prepare for probable cyber-attacks or data breaches.

CommCore Consulting Group is a crisis and strategic communications training firm, with offices in Washington, DC, New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. The Cyber Security Communications Plan suite of services helps organizations navigate the intricacies surrounding cybersecurity crisis communications planning and response.

The Cyber Security Communications Plan consists of both proactive and reactive crisis communications training services. These include cyber communications plan writing and audits, drafting templates for cyber responses, tabletop drills, and consulting services during and after a crisis.

“Legal, IT and the C-suite need a communications team with experience they can trust when in the middle of a cyber crisis. It requires teamwork and collaboration,” says Andrew Gilman, CommCore’s CEO, and head of the cyber practice.

In the past year, CommCore has helped clients implement and carry out cyber-attack response plans in ransomware attacks, phishing incidents that include HIPAA-protected health information, malware attacks, and more.

For more information on CommCore Consulting, visit Cyber Security Communications Planning | CommCore Consulting or email info@CommCoreConsulting.com

About CommCore Consulting Group

CommCore Consulting Group is a privately held specialty communications firm serving businesses, government agencies, and non-profit organizations around the world. The company specializes in strategic and tactical communications development and implementation across all industry sectors, organizational crisis planning and response , executive media and presentation training , message development , and internal communications skills development. CommCore is led by its president and CEO, Andrew D. Gilman – a lawyer, award-winning journalist, and co-author of the best-selling book Get to The Point. CommCore is headquartered in Washington D.C., and has offices in New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. For more information about CommCore Consulting please call 202-659-4177 or visit www.commcoreconsulting.com .

Contact: Karla Corea Carcamo kcarcamo@commcoreconsulting.com 202-659-4177