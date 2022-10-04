Temporary Lane Closure Switch Planned for Eastbound Traffic Across Missouri River Bridge From Fort Pierre to Pierre

For Immediate Release: Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

Contact: Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294



PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that traffic over the John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge will experience a temporary lane switch.

The lane closure for eastbound traffic commuting across the Missouri River Bridge from Fort Pierre to Pierre will experience a shift in traffic control as traffic currently traveling in the outside through lane will be shifted to the inside through lane.

The closure will be set up Monday afternoon, Oct. 3, 2022, and will be in effect through Tuesday evening, Oct. 4, 2022, when it will be switched back to its current configuration.

Commuters will experience minimal to no delays.

For additional information and photos, please visit the project website at https://pierre-ftpierrebridge.com.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-