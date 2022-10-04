Automated Liquid Handling Market Growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. Key Segments, Competitive Landscape,

Automated Liquid Handling Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, “Automated Liquid Handling Market," The automated liquid handling market was valued at $960.98 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Factors that drive the growth of the global automated liquid handling market include rise in adoption of ALH in emerging countries, technological advancements in ALH systems, and surge in demand for miniature process equipment. However, high costs of instruments and complex operability of advanced ALH are expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, untapped potential of emerging markets the lucrative growth of the market.

What are automated liquid handlers?

Automated or robotic liquid handling systems are a class of devices that perform various liquid handling tasks in laboratories, including pipetting, sample preparation, and microplate washing.

Significant surge in the adoption of automated liquid handling in emerging countries across the globe, growth in demand for miniature process equipment, and impeccable perks of ALH systems such as maximized safety and enhanced efficiency are expected to drive the growth of the global automated liquid handling market. On the other hand, extortionate costs of ALH systems are anticipated to hinder the growth to some extent. However, persistent technological advancements in ALH systems are predicted to provide tremendous opportunities for the growth of the industry.

High-end technological advancements associated with ALH systems, availability of improved and error-free ALH techniques, and increase in number of R&D activities fuel the growth of the global automated liquid handling market. On the other hand, laboratory budget constraints affect procurement of ALH systems and complex operability of latest liquid handling systems impede the growth to some extent. However, untapped potential of emerging markets and development of miniaturized ALH systems are expected to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global automated liquid handling market, owing to the surge in need to process specimens faster in the laboratory for research purposes regarding COVID-19 virus.

Thus, rise in customizations of automated liquid handling systems by different automated liquid handling suppliers, especially for coronavirus related works, positively impacted the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global automated liquid handling market based on type, modality, procedure, end-user and region.

By procedure, the serial dilution procedure segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of ALH within laboratories for serial dilution. However, the array printing segment is expected to show significant market growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment dominates the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Increase in use and application of ALH systems to carry out high throughput screening in the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry is expected to boost the market growth.

North America accounted for major share of the global automated liquid handling market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in adoption of ALH system, wide availability of advanced ALH, large presence of pharmaceutical & biotech companies and R&D laboratories, and large presence of trained professionals. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Moreover, Japan and China are expected to grow at high CAGR in Asia-Pacific automated liquid handling market majorly due to rise in awareness related to ALH systems, developing R&D sector, and developing infrastructure of research and clinical settings.

The key players of the market analyzed in the global automated liquid handling market include Corning Incorporated, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.), Eppendorf AG, Gilson, Inc., Hamilton Company, AgilentTechnologies, Inc. (Biotek Instruments, Inc.), Aurora Biomed Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Tecan Group Ltd.

