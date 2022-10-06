EnCorps Announces $100K Donation from City National Bank to Grow STEMx Expert Tutors Program
STEMx Expert Tutors are volunteer science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) professionals who virtually tutor middle school students who struggle in math
The EnCorps STEMx Tutors program does incredible work to level the playing field for kids attending under-resourced schools and ignite a love of math and science that can lead to STEM careers.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnCorps Inc, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit, is excited to announce that City National Bank has donated $100,000 to expand the EnCorps STEMx Tutors Program. EnCorps STEMx Expert Tutors are science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) professionals who volunteer to virtually tutor students, in under-resourced middle schools, who are falling behind in math. Since the 2020-21 pilot, the EnCorps STEMx Expert Tutors Program has served more than 155 students in seven middle schools and reported that 84% of participants improved their math proficiency. Students, teachers and tutors also noted improvements in student confidence, critical thinking skills and resiliency. Tutors volunteer for two hours per week for two consecutive semesters with the option to renew their commitment.
— Linda Duncombe, City National Bank
EnCorps Executive Director, and STEMx Expert Tutor, Katherine Wilcox, shared her volunteer tutoring experience: “As a STEMx Expert Tutor I have witnessed first hand the impact of the program. My students demonstrate a new-found willingness to tackle math and that confidence plants the seed for pursuing a STEM education and career.”
“At City National, we believe we have a role to play in building stronger, more equitable communities. That commitment is in our DNA,” said Linda Duncombe, executive vice president and chief marketing, product and digital officer at City National Bank. “The EnCorps STEMx Tutors program does incredible work to level the playing field for kids attending under-resourced schools and ignite a love of math and science that can lead to STEM careers. It is our privilege to help this organization support the next generation.”
About EnCorps Inc.
EnCorps Inc., a Los Angeles-based nonprofit with operations in Californias as well the greater Denver, Colorado and New York City areas, connects high-quality STEM educators with public school students in under-resourced communities to counter the systemic injustice preventing children of color from entering the STEM workforce. The EnCorps STEM Teachers Program recruits, selects and supports STEM professionals, military veterans, and those who possess an advanced degree in a STEM field to transition to teaching as an innovative, long-term solution to the STEM teacher shortage. The EnCorps STEMx Expert Tutor Program matches middle school students at under-resourced schools, currently under-performing in math, with volunteer STEM professionals. Learn more: https://encorps.org/
About City National
With $91.2 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 68 branches, including 22 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $83.0 billion in client investment assets.
City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of the world’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries. For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.
*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.
