Ambassador Hussain Travels to Utah and Tennessee

U.S. Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain will travel to Provo and Salt Lake City, Utah, on October 4-5 and Nashville, Tennessee, on October 6.

On October 4, Ambassador Hussain will attend and deliver keynote remarks at the 29th Annual International Law and Religion Symposium in Provo, Utah. Ambassador Hussain will also meet with civil society leaders from a diverse range of belief traditions.

On October 5, Ambassador Hussain will travel to Salt Lake City, Utah, to participate in a tour of the International Humanitarian Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Following the tour, the Ambassador will meet with Brigham Young University President Kevin Worthen and senior leaders from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

On October 6, Ambassador Hussain will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to deliver keynote remarks at the National Association of Evangelicals. The Ambassador will also meet with civil society representatives on the margins of the event.

For media inquiries, please contact IRFPress@state.gov.