Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology, CT Community Colleges and Xometry Announce Full Tuition Scholarships for Manufacturing Students

At a time when 88% of Connecticut manufacturing executives struggle to find qualified workers, Xometry announces scholarships for students across the state training to become the next generation of skilled machinists, technicians and engineers

/EIN News/ -- HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology (CCAT), Connecticut community colleges and Xometry, a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: XMTR) that helps companies create locally resilient supply chains, today announced 19 full-tuition scholarships for manufacturing students at nine community college across the state, including:

Asnuntuck Community College (Enfield)

Capital Community College (Hartford)

Housatonic Community College (Bridgeport)

Manchester Community College

Middlesex Community College (Middletown & Meriden)

Naugatuck Valley Community College (Waterbury & Danbury)

Northwestern Connecticut Community College (Winsted)

Quinebaug Valley Community College (Danielson & Willimantic)

Tunxis Community College (Farmington)



As part of its broader commitment to supporting small- and medium manufacturers, Xometry is dedicating a portion of its equity to fund scholarships that are designed to train the next generation of skilled manufacturers.

“We appreciate this partnership with Xometry and their support of Connecticut community college manufacturing students,” said Dr. Thomas Coley, CT State Community College’s Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Enterprise Performance. “This generous donation will provide real opportunities for our students as they train to pursue rewarding career paths in manufacturing that strengthen our workforce and economy.”

“Xometry exists to champion manufacturers and prepare them for success with enterprise buyers and entrepreneurs across the United States,” said Laurence Zuriff, co-Founder of Xometry, Inc. and Managing Director of Xometry’s Donor Advised Fund and ESG initiatives. “Connecticut is an important state for manufacturing and we know that when manufacturing succeeds, Connecticut and our nation succeeds.”

“The State of Connecticut is grateful for the generous scholarship from Xometry and know it will help our Community Colleges develop a NextGen Workforce, providing a path to prosperity in high-paying manufacturing jobs,” said Paul Paul Lavoie, Chief Manufacturing Officer, State of Connecticut.

This year, Xometry is providing scholarships for 250 students at community colleges in Connecticut and five other key manufacturing states: Maryland , Kentucky , Wisconsin , South Carolina and New York . Last year, Xometry in partnership with Howard University, pledged eight full tuition scholarships over four school years to students enrolled in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Howard University College of Engineering and Architecture.

About the CT Community Colleges and CT State

The 12 Connecticut community colleges are becoming CT State Community College on July 1, 2023, one of the largest community colleges in the country and largest in New England dedicated to quality, access and affordability. The community colleges are accepting applications for spring 2023, and the CT State Community College admissions application is now open for fall 2023 enrollment. To apply for the Fall 2023 semester, go to www.ctstate.edu/apply . For winter, spring and summer, visit to www.ct.edu/admission . Locations include Asnuntuck (Enfield), Capital (Hartford), Gateway (New Haven & North Haven), Housatonic (Bridgeport), Manchester, Middlesex (Middletown & Meriden), Naugatuck Valley (Waterbury & Danbury), Northwestern (Winsted), Norwalk, Quinebaug Valley (Danielson & Willimantic), Three Rivers (Norwich), and Tunxis (Farmington).

About Xometry

Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

