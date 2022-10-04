Philanthropist Entrepreneur Dr Rajesh Jain honoured with Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration and Int Trade
Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam University and Research Centre conferred Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration and International Trade.
While there are disruptions everywhere in the world in key sectors, technologies & Innovations will play a significant driver of growth.”CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam University and Research Centre conferred “Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration and International Trade” to Dr Rajesh Jain Managing Director of Shankeshwara Food Product Pvt Ltd Mumbai India at a glittering ceremony at University hall on 30th September 2022
— Dr Rajesh Jain
Dr Rajesh Jain is a leading Philanthropist and expert in international trade and a champion of Atmanirbhar Bharat
Speaking about this, Dr Rajesh Jain mentioned: “I am very pleased to receive an honorary doctorate from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University and Research Centre. This landmark achievement will further my goal of continuing professional journey through critical areas of scientific research. I am honoured to receive this award
Dr. Rajesh Jain is an Expert in Agrarian economy and has been working for last 20 years on modern points to develop the productivity and a sought-after speaker at numerous worldwide forums on latest food technology developments Dr Rajesh Jain is credited with a popularity as an innovator, social connections, a leader in food technology and one of India’s leading exporter of food products
Dr.Rajesh Jain Managing Director of Shankeshwara Food Product Pvt Ltd is a world citizen and a powerful believer in company social accountability. Over the years Dr. Rajesh Jain has steadily moved from the company world to charitable and philanthropic ventures. Shankeshwara Food Product Pvt Ltd is a leading exporter of food products based out of India with presence in over 75 countries worldwide
The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University and Research Centre Ia leading university in India and represents India in: International Council for Science (ICSU), Association of All European Academies (ALLEA), World Federation of Scientists (WFS), International Academic Union (UAI), UNESCO, Inter Academy Panel (IAP) and different worldwide scientific organizations. It has three departments uniting members (327 members, together with 95 full members, 90 corresponding members, 50 honorary members and 97 overseas members) on the precept of associated sciences.
The brand is produced by Shankeshwara Food Product Pvt Ltd situated in the heart of Maharashtra at SUPA MIDC, Ahmednagar. At 464 MT Installed capacity, largest Flour Mill in Maharashtra, State of the Art Manufacturing Facility. Complete Automated process, untouched by hand makes our products safe, secure and healthy. The facility is ISO and FSSAI certified for superior manufacturing practices.
