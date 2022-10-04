Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,483 in the last 365 days.

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital _September 30, 2022

/EIN News/ --

                Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital _September 30, 2022.

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon – France

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Website : www.erytech.com

Date Total of shares composing the share capital Total of brut (1) voting rights

Total of net (2) voting rights
December 31, 2021 31 018 553 32 518 339 32 515 839
January 31, 2022 31 018 553 32 518 339 32 515 839
February 28, 2022 31 018 553 32 518 547 32 516 047
March 31, 2022 31 018 553 32 518 547 32 516 047
April 30, 2022 31 018 553 32 518 547 32 516 047
May 31, 2022 31 018 553 32 518 547 32 516 047
June 30, 2022 31 018 553 32 520 107 32 517 607
July 31, 2022 31 018 553 32 521 126 32 518 626
August 31, 2022 31 018 553 32 508 024 32 505 524
September 30, 2022 31 018 553 32 507 992 32 505 492

(1)   Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2)   Without treasury shares.

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital _September 30, 2022

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.