Black-Owned YouTube Channel, Gracie's Corner, Honored at Upcoming Fourth Annual Boss Bash's Boss Elites Awards
Boss Up Magazine's Fourth Annual Boss Bash Gala & Showcase brings first Boss Elites Awards to the National Capital Region; Gracie's Corner added as Honoree.
Keep pushing forward. You never know who you are motivating and inspiring.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proof that Entrepreneurship has no bounds… especially age parameters, Houston-based Gracie’s Corner is the latest addition amongst the lineup of seven previously selected finalists to be honored at the upcoming November 5 Boss Elites Awards taking place during Boss Up Magazine’s Fourth Annual Boss Bash in Waldorf, MD. Recently announced by Entrepreneurial Powerhouse & Visionary Twanita Dozier, the father-daughter duo behind Gracie’s Corner, Graceyn Hollingsworth and Dr. Javoris Hollingsworth, Ph.D. are slated to receive special honor for their outstanding contribution and entrepreneurship success as the latest viral sensation captivating people of all ages and cultures.
— Twanita Dozier
“Gracie's Corner is all about representation, as representation matters to them. They are highlighting black culture, breaking boundaries in education, using innovation, and empowering kids,” says Dozier. With 950k subscribers to date since their debut in 2020, the Black-owned YouTube channel has far exceeded its mission of providing “quality content for children to enjoy” with their educational videos. Creator, Writer and Producer Dr. Javoris Hollingsworth, Ph.D. alongside his 10-year-old daughter, Voice/Animator and Digital Entrepreneur Graceyn Hollingsworth (a.k.a. "Gracie") have changed the landscape of creatives and young entrepreneurship for this and generations to come.
Boass Up Magazine prides itself on the celebration of “representation of entrepreneurs in media.” Dozier says, “We highlight emerging entrepreneurs, and bridge the gap of media and black entrepreneurs. We empower entrepreneurs through their journey of entrepreneurship.” She continues, “Although we cater to different audiences, we align with the focus being the same - representation and empowerment.”
To purchase tickets to attend, and for additional information on The 2022 Boss Bash, Boss Elites Awards and finalists, visit www.bossupmag.org.
Camille Davis
MontagePR
camille@montagepr.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other