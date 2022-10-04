2022 Statistics: U.S. and Global Graphene Market Will Surpass USD 2525.7 Mn at 19.5% CAGR Growth: Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Comparative research study carry out by Vantage Market Research is database of 350 pages, titled as “Graphene Market” with graphs & figures spread through pages, 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, and simple to understand comprehensive analysis. Graphene Market research report is delivered with commitment depending upon the reader needs. With the defined historic year and the base year, assessments and calculations are performed in this market report. Market size and share analysis and key trend analysis are the prime accomplishing factors in this market research report. Such report helps to recognize how the market is going to perform over the forecast period by giving information about market definition, applications, segmentation and engagements. VMR team provides Graphene industry document with loyalty and devotion that is promising and the way in which expected.



The Global Graphene Market size is expected to reach 2525.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.5% during the forecast period of 2021 till 2028. Rising consumer electronics demand such as mobile phones & tablets and increasing purchasing power of consumer are the factors that propelling the growth of graphene market in the coming years. In addition, use of graphene oxide-based transparent conductive films in automotive industry is also fuelling the market growth. On the other hand, graphene production process risk and the toxic nature of graphene are the major obstacle in the development of the graphene market.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/graphene-market-1189/request-sample

List of Prominent Players in the Graphene Market:

Angstron Materials, Inc.

ACS Material

LLC

BGT Materials Ltd.

CVD Equipment Corp.

Directa Plus SpA

Grafoid Inc.

Graphenea

Graphene Nano Chem

Nano Xplore, Inc.

G6 Materials Corp.

XG Sciences

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

2D Carbon Graphene Material Co., Ltd.

Haydale Graphene Industries plc

Applied Graphene Materials (AGM)

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The Global Graphene Market was valued USD 725.8 Million in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 2525.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

Asia Pacific captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Graphene industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.



Market Overview :

Growing Graphene Usage in Automotive Industry Drive the Market Growth

The graphene is majorly used in automotive industry for various purpose such as automotive batteries, anti-braking systems, composite structural components, tires and some others. This increased demand is expected to propel the growth of graphene market in the coming years. For instance, Nanjing XFNANO Materials Co., Ltd., Industrial Fluorinated Graphene, started production line of graphene dispersion operating with a capacity of 1,000 tons per year. This expansion helped the company to enter the large-scale industrial production of graphene dispersion and powder. In addition, various institutions and companies are majorly taking interest into Research and Development (R&D) activities of graphene materials for making it commercialize and create cost-effective product. This flexible & more efficient R&D activity is bolstering the growth of the graphene market in the upcoming years.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/graphene-market-1189/0

COVID-19 Impact Analysis :

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Graphene Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Graphene Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Company Profiles

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

COVID Impact Analysis

Global and Regional Dynamics



Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia Pacific is expected to witness largest market share in 2021. This is attributable to the large presence of graphene manufacturers in countries such as South Korea, India, China, Australia, and Japan. In addition, these manufacturers are focusing on various research activities at the time of development of the new product. Furthermore, availability of large number of electric batteries, electronics components and automotive vehicles are the major factors that propelling the market growth in this region.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/graphene-market-1189

Recent Developments:

June, 2021: Nano Xplore Inc. announced that it has entered into a multi-year supply and distribution agreement with Gerdau Grafeno LTDA. Gerdau Graphene’s strategic relationship with Nano Xplore will provide accessible graphene, at industrial scale.

December, 2020: Graphenea SA introduced two new graphene-based sensors named S11 and S12 under the GEFT sensing product line. This product launch helped the company to expand its graphene-based sensors segment.

September, 2019: Directa Plus S.p.A. has been granted a patent on a new textile membrane which uses its G+ graphene nanoplatelets. The company will market the technology under the brands Grafytherm and Grafyshield and says it will provide an array of performance functionalities.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Graphene Market by Material (Graphene Nano-platelets, Graphene Oxide, Reduced Graphene Oxide, Others), by Application (Composites, Paints, Coatings, and Inks, Energy Storage & Harvesting, Electronics), by End Use (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace, Electronics, Military & Defense), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Graphene Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “Graphene Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 725.8 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 2525.7 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 19.5% from 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Material: - Graphene Nano-platelets, Graphene Oxide, Reduced Graphene Oxide



Application: - Composites, Paints, Coatings, and Inks, Energy Storage & Harvesting



End Use: - Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace, Electronics Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

Roofing Materials Market: Roofing Materials Market was valued USD 114.1 Billion in the year 2021 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 142.7 Billion by the year 2028.

Copper in Electric Vehicles Market: Copper in Electric Vehicles Market volume stood at 758,000 Metric Tons in 2021 and is expected to reach a volume of 24,50,590 Metric Tons by the year 2028.

Advanced Materials in Electrical Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: Advanced Materials in Electrical Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market is valued at USD 328.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 2,162.5 Million by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.9% over the forecast period.

Engineered Polymers in Electric Charging Infrastructure Market: Engineered Polymers in Electric Charging Infrastructure Market was valued at USD 145.2 Million in the year 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of USD 935.1 Million by the year 2028.

Forging Market: Forging Market was valued at USD 74.1 Billion in the year 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 98.7 Billion by the year 2028. The Global Market is anticipated to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% over the forecast period.





About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vantagemarketresearch

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: