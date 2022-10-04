Explore the Great Outdoors with Arts & Cultural Experiences in The Palm Beaches

Florida’s Cultural Capital® offers excursions, nature walks, animals and more this fall

/EIN News/ -- LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fall is a wonderful time to enjoy the outdoors in Florida's Cultural Capital®. The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County (CCPBC) is pleased to celebrate South Florida's tropical climate by spotlighting several arts and cultural experiences that are outdoors. From learning the art of Saikei at a serene botanical garden to exploring architectural styles on a historic walking tour, there’s something for everyone in The Palm Beaches.

The CCPBC is pleased to share this list of curated activities in October below. For more information about these experiences please visit palmbeachculture.com/events.

Busch Wildlife Sanctuary (Jupiter): Connect with nature on October 27 with Busch Wildlife Sanctuary’s “Be One With Nature” yoga class. A partnership with Soulful Elephant Yoga, this session will take place in their Cypress Amphitheater with the goal of transforming one’s body, mind and soul through movement and mindfulness while surrounded by nature. 100 percent of the registration fee goes to Busch Wildlife Sanctuary. More information is here.

Cox Science Center and Aquarium (West Palm Beach): Guests of all ages will fall in love with science at Cox Science Center and Aquarium's Fall Family Fun Fest ! This event features many grab-n-go activities, including fall-themed crafts, live science demonstrations, outdoor games and inflatables, free mini-golf, a petting zoo, and much more on Saturday, October 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Experience the Dinosaur Explorer exhibition, an all-new exhibit that utilizes the latest animatronic technology to provide a highly interactive experience with larger-than-life displays and vibrant vignettes (sure to amaze and captivate visitors of all ages!). Tickets and more information are available here.

Gumbo Limbo Nature Center (Boca Raton): As a beacon for environmental education, research and conservation, Gumbo Limbo provides refuge to plants and animals, many rare or endangered.

Sea Turtle Talks: Last year, over 100 sea turtle patients were treated at Gumbo Limbo’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Facility. Meet some of the current turtle patients and hear their stories. This free presentation is offered daily at 2 p.m. More information is available here. Outdoor Marine Aquarium Feedings: What is the connection between mangrove and coral reef communities? How do fish use these habitats? Learn about the fascinating behaviors of native fish, stingrays, and other marine life during these free daily presentations. More information is available here.

(Boca Raton): As a beacon for environmental education, research and conservation, Gumbo Limbo provides refuge to plants and animals, many rare or endangered. Historical Society of Palm Beach County (West Palm Beach): Learn all about Palm Beach County and Florida’s history.

Historical Society of Palm Beach County (West Palm Beach): Learn all about Palm Beach County and Florida's history.

Walking Tours: Step back in time on a History & Architecture Walking Tour led by award-winning architect and historic preservation specialist Rick Gonzalez of REG Architects. The 60-to-90-minute tour showcases the evolution of urban design in the historic heart of downtown West Palm Beach. From the 1916 Courthouse to functional landmarks like the Comeau and Harvey buildings, learn the stories behind some of the city's most impressive buildings and the efforts that have preserved their quality workmanship and beauty for future generations. Explore the architectural styles that define the West Palm Beach skyline. Select dates from November through April. More information is here. Agricultural Tours: Agriculture has long been the lifeblood of Palm Beach County, beginning with early European settlements. In what would become the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA), settlers and land speculators found unique conditions for growing food. The muck soil, heat and flat land made the EAA a perfect conduit for feeding South Florida—and later, the nation. Palm Beach County leads the nation in the production of sugar cane, sweet corn, sweet bell peppers, lettuce, radishes, Chinese vegetables, specialty leaf, and celery. The HSPBC has partnered with the Florida Sugar Cane League for their group Farm Tour on November 17. Guests will learn how farmers grow sugar cane and the many other crops that make the Everglades Agricultural Area the Winter Vegetable Capital of the World. More information is available here.

(West Palm Beach): Learn all about Palm Beach County and Florida’s history. Lion Country Safari (Loxahatchee) : Situated on nearly 600 acres of natural area, Lion Country Safari is home to over 900 animals roaming in open, naturalistic habitats. The park welcomed a female Southern White Rhinoceros calf to its herd on August 6, 2022. The third calf born at the park in less than a year, the calf named Ruby and mom are spending quality time bonding together in a maternity area that is visible to guests from their cars in the drive-through safari. Admission to Lion Country Safari includes entry to both the drive-through safari and the walk-through adventure park. More information is here.

Lion Country Safari (Loxahatchee) : Situated on nearly 600 acres of natural area, Lion Country Safari is home to over 900 animals roaming in open, naturalistic habitats. The park welcomed a female Southern White Rhinoceros calf to its herd on August 6, 2022. The third calf born at the park in less than a year, the calf named Ruby and mom are spending quality time bonding together in a maternity area that is visible to guests from their cars in the drive-through safari. Admission to Lion Country Safari includes entry to both the drive-through safari and the walk-through adventure park. More information is here. Mounts Botanical Garden (West Palm Beach): The nonprofit Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden is pleased to host 29 happy, healthy horticulture happenings in October.

Dogs’ Day in the Garden : Bring your favorite pooch and enjoy a relaxed garden stroll through the Garden on Sunday, October 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are many great spots to capture family photos. Free for members and children under 6; $12 for adults; $10 for seniors 65+, college students, and military with ID; $5 for children 6-17. More information is available here. Introduction to Bonsai and Saikei: Have you ever wanted to try your hand at Bonsai or wanted to learn about the ancient art of Saikei? If so, this is the class for you. Perennial Mounts Volunteer Michael Spencer will discuss the difference between Bonsai and Saikei and how to begin the process of creating your own Bonsai or mini Saikei forest. Participants will be able to design their own starter plant to bring home and learn the basic tools needed for the maintenance of these miniature living treasures. Saturday, October 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration $35 members; $40 non-members. More information is available here. Tai Chi at Mounts: Tai Chi features flowing and gentle yet profoundly powerful movements. The main objective of the practice of Tai Chi is to magnify, strengthen and encourage the flow of the internal energy, the “chi.” When the “chi” flows throughout the body, one experiences overall health, rejuvenation and internal joy. Led by Josefina McMahon, this Tai Chi class is based on Sun Style Tai Chi which combines Qi Gong and Tai Chi. October 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration $10 for members; $15 for non-members. More information is available here. Watercolor at the Garden with Carl Stoveland : Join artist Carl Stoveland and share your love of art and nature with fellow adult art enthusiasts. Participants will begin each class with a Nature Walk through the Garden for inspiration and then move indoors, where Stoveland will start with a quick demonstration topic and then assist participants with choosing a subject and starting a watercolor. October 4, 11, 18, 25, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration required; $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers. More information is available here.

(West Palm Beach): The nonprofit Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden is pleased to host 29 happy, healthy horticulture happenings in October. Palm Beach Photographic Center (West Palm Beach): Enjoy nature and learn tips on aperture settings, exposure for both macro and landscape photography, and experimental shutter speeds for landscape photography with Palm Beach Photographic Center’s two-hour Fotowalks. These outdoor courses are offered at four different locations: Grassy Waters Preserve Nature Center, Mounts Botanical Garden, Pan’s Garden and Wakodahatchee Wetlands.

Palm Beach Photographic Center (West Palm Beach): Enjoy nature and learn tips on aperture settings, exposure for both macro and landscape photography, and experimental shutter speeds for landscape photography with Palm Beach Photographic Center's two-hour Fotowalks. These outdoor courses are offered at four different locations: Grassy Waters Preserve Nature Center, Mounts Botanical Garden, Pan's Garden and Wakodahatchee Wetlands. The Taras Oceanographic Foundation (West Palm Beach): Experience an authentic, fun, engaging and educational dolphin tour. The Taras Oceanographic Foundation is offering these memorable experiences beginning October 11. Each tour provides guests with the unique opportunity to see wildlife from a different perspective, allowing them to experience dolphin and ocean conservation research in action. Dolphin experts lead the excursions, interpreting dolphin and wildlife sightings and teaching guests about dolphins, the oceans and how dolphins' health is related to humans' well-being. Tickets are $125/adults and $95 for anyone under the age of 16. More information is available here.

