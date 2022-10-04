Cotton Creek Capital Announces the Formation of Bobcat Power Holdings, LLC

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cotton Creek Capital (“Cotton Creek”) is pleased to announce the formation of Bobcat Power Holdings, LLC (“Bobcat Power”) to provide substation infrastructure services for electric utility providers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (“EPC”) firms. The platform will be developed around the acquisition of Bobcat Heavy Civil, LLC (“Bobcat”), a regional market leader with 15 years of history serving a diverse group of customers.



Headquartered in Waco, Texas, Bobcat provides turnkey substation services including site preparation, installation of grounding framework, subgrade foundations, installation of underground conduit, transformers, circuit breakers, relay station, as well as connection of equipment to grounding framework. Bobcat’s commitment to safety and quality has enabled the Company to establish a regional presence in central and southwest Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana around long-standing relationships with large electrical transmission and distribution and EPC providers.

“We are excited to partner with Cotton Creek as Bobcat enters the next chapter of its growth story. With Cotton Creek’s extensive infrastructure experience, we anticipate capitalizing on a variety of new opportunities while maintaining our commitment to quality and safety,” said Scott Yocham, President of Bobcat.

“Scott and his team have built an exceptional business around a diverse customer base. We look forward to building upon Bobcat’s leading market position to expand its footprint and service capabilities,” added Antonio DiGesualdo, Managing Partner of Cotton Creek.

“Over the past 15 years, Cotton Creek has been actively investing in infrastructure services platforms, and we believe our shared experiences will facilitate Bobcat’s continued growth,” said Josh Gault, Partner of Cotton Creek.

About Bobcat

Founded in 2007, Bobcat is a provider of sub surface, site work, foundations, and above ground electrical construction services for utility and EPC customers. Bobcat is unique in its ability to offer a comprehensive solution from site work through above grade electrical construction, offering its customers a single bid to construct substation sites. Headquartered in Waco, TX, the Company’s crews offer geographic coverage to customers in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

About Cotton Creek Capital

Based in Austin, Texas, Cotton Creek Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm that focuses on investing in and growing lower middle market companies in manufacturing, infrastructure services, specialty chemical, building products, food and beverage and business services sectors. The Firm targets businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $15 million, investing in situations ranging from buyouts, recapitalizations, buy-and-builds to corporate divestitures. Cotton Creek Capital partners with exceptional management teams, collaborating to develop a focused vision and execution plan based on company-specific objectives. Cotton Creek Capital’s senior investment professional have extensive experience investing in privately held businesses with an active approach that enables Cotton Creek Capital to work in concert with management teams to build market-leading businesses. For further information, visit Cotton Creek's website at www.cottoncreekcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Kate Boyd

P: 512-412-3306

kboyd@cottoncreekcapital.com