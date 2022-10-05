ARCHEON partners with two renowned experts in the medical industry to accelerate its international development
EINPresswire.com/ -- After announcing last March a first Series A financing round of €5.5 million, ARCHEON is now partnering with the best experts in the MedTech industry to accelerate its international growth and further develop its pipeline of advances ventilation solutions.
"It is a great honour to welcome Christian Martin, former CEO of Schiller Medical Group, and Lourens Verweij, founder of Additio Investment Group and LSH Access Foundation, as new board members of our company" said Alban De Luca, Chairman of Archeon.
"Christian Martin has had a long career in the medical device industry. He founded Schiller France in 1993 and raised it to a leading position in the field of
cardiological diagnostic equipment. In 2000, he acquired the German company Bruker Cardio on behalf of the Schiller AG group and turned it into the centre of excellence in Alsace for cardiac defibrillation and MRI monitoring for the Schiller group, which is now one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of medical devices for hospital and pre-hospital emergencies.
"Their extensive experience in the medical industry and their vision for the company will enable us to take the next step in our development and achieve the
goals we set ourselves: to become the leader in intelligent ventilation for emergency medicine and first aid."
Christian Martin explains why he chose Archeon:
"Archeon Medical is the company with a unique device that significantly advances the effectiveness of resuscitation survival rates. Obtaining the CE mark in record time and recruiting more than 15 distributors worldwide has led to commercial success in the most demanding countries. Archeon’s innovative solutions will become the gold standard in resuscitation in the coming months. The management and the talented team will make Archeon Medical a brilliant start-up whose technologies will become the standard."
Lourens Verweij is an acknowledged expert in the European healthcare industry:
"Lourens Verweij is a recognised Investor and Advisor in the European healthcare industry," says Alban De Luca. "His various industry engagements, including his role as expert for the European Commission has enabled him to support and develop the activities of dozens of Medtech and Digital Health companies."
Lourens Verweij concludes:
"I see a tremendous potential in Archeon Medical with already fantastic products on the market, and further exciting solutions in their pipeline. This combined with a particular strong and dedicated team positions the company very well to significantly improve ventilation quality in pre-hospital care and emergency medical services. Since my first engagement with Alban and Pierre-Edouard in 2020 I’ve been impressed by their expertise and execution, I am honoured to be supporting the company moving forward."
About Archeon
Archeon was created in Besançon in January 2018 by Alban De Luca and Pierre-Edouard Saillard. The two engineers designed EOlife, a device to assist manual ventilation in cases of cardiorespiratory arrest, which is the leading cause of death worldwide and has a survival rate of less than 5%. The system automatically measures and analyses the patient’s respiratory variables in real time, to deliver enough oxygen while avoiding hyperventilation. Archeon has already won multiple awards for this key innovation: The Innovation Prize at the French Firefighters Conference in October 2021, the European Commission Prize for its combat against Covid-19 in 2020 and many others since the company was created.
Anaëlle BAILLIET
"It is a great honour to welcome Christian Martin, former CEO of Schiller Medical Group, and Lourens Verweij, founder of Additio Investment Group and LSH Access Foundation, as new board members of our company" said Alban De Luca, Chairman of Archeon.
"Christian Martin has had a long career in the medical device industry. He founded Schiller France in 1993 and raised it to a leading position in the field of
cardiological diagnostic equipment. In 2000, he acquired the German company Bruker Cardio on behalf of the Schiller AG group and turned it into the centre of excellence in Alsace for cardiac defibrillation and MRI monitoring for the Schiller group, which is now one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of medical devices for hospital and pre-hospital emergencies.
"Their extensive experience in the medical industry and their vision for the company will enable us to take the next step in our development and achieve the
goals we set ourselves: to become the leader in intelligent ventilation for emergency medicine and first aid."
Christian Martin explains why he chose Archeon:
"Archeon Medical is the company with a unique device that significantly advances the effectiveness of resuscitation survival rates. Obtaining the CE mark in record time and recruiting more than 15 distributors worldwide has led to commercial success in the most demanding countries. Archeon’s innovative solutions will become the gold standard in resuscitation in the coming months. The management and the talented team will make Archeon Medical a brilliant start-up whose technologies will become the standard."
Lourens Verweij is an acknowledged expert in the European healthcare industry:
"Lourens Verweij is a recognised Investor and Advisor in the European healthcare industry," says Alban De Luca. "His various industry engagements, including his role as expert for the European Commission has enabled him to support and develop the activities of dozens of Medtech and Digital Health companies."
Lourens Verweij concludes:
"I see a tremendous potential in Archeon Medical with already fantastic products on the market, and further exciting solutions in their pipeline. This combined with a particular strong and dedicated team positions the company very well to significantly improve ventilation quality in pre-hospital care and emergency medical services. Since my first engagement with Alban and Pierre-Edouard in 2020 I’ve been impressed by their expertise and execution, I am honoured to be supporting the company moving forward."
About Archeon
Archeon was created in Besançon in January 2018 by Alban De Luca and Pierre-Edouard Saillard. The two engineers designed EOlife, a device to assist manual ventilation in cases of cardiorespiratory arrest, which is the leading cause of death worldwide and has a survival rate of less than 5%. The system automatically measures and analyses the patient’s respiratory variables in real time, to deliver enough oxygen while avoiding hyperventilation. Archeon has already won multiple awards for this key innovation: The Innovation Prize at the French Firefighters Conference in October 2021, the European Commission Prize for its combat against Covid-19 in 2020 and many others since the company was created.
Anaëlle BAILLIET
ARCHEON
+33 6 79 38 87 40
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other