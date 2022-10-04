Step2 Launches New Signature Collection Just in Time for the Holidays

The leader in indoor and outdoor kids toys and imaginative play sets is introducing four new products in neutral color palettes perfect for giving or receiving this holiday season

STREETSBORO, Ohio, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Step2, the category leader in play kitchens, push cars, water tables, playhouses and climbers, is celebrating 30 years of experience with the introduction their new Signature Collection of play products just in time for holiday gifting. The new collection includes an Adventure Camper, a Ride Along Scooter, a Rain Showers Splash Tub and a Rocket Swing for Two. The new products feature modern design ethos to accompany any indoor or outdoor aesthetic and will provide countless hours of play for little ones.



The New Signature Collection Includes:





NEW! Step2 Adventure Camper:

This adorable open-concept camper playhouse features large windows, Dutch-style door, molded-in seat, and a molded-in kitchen area with large sink, countertop prep area, and stovetop with sensory clicker knobs.

Kids can cook their favorite outdoor foods on the pretend grill.

Ready to play right out of the box, with 50 accessories included. Children can build hamburgers, hot dogs, and s’mores with the Stack’n’Stay food set pieces that “click” together.

The vintage-style camper features realistic touches including an interior floor, a working doorbell, skylight, storage space, and decorative wheel.

Durably built, this camper is made to last and is packed with 360° of play.

Available at Step2.com, Target and Amazon, SRP: $349.99

NEW! Step2 Ride Along Scooter:

Recipient of the Top Holiday Toy 2022 award from The Toy Insider !

! This toddler-sized, foot-powered scooter features a sleek design and modern coloring.

Featuring four wheels for extra stability, this scooter is a great way to practice balance.

Light-weight and easy to bring with you wherever you go, toddlers can get physical activity (inside or outside) this fall and winter!

This vintage-inspired scooter features clean lines, muted colors, rounded edges, faux chrome accents and easy grip handles.

The back storage is perfect for a favorite stuffed animal or toy riding companion.

Available exclusively at Amazon, SRP: $79.99



NEW! Step2 Rain Showers Splash Tub:

This charming Rain Showers Splash Tub features a corrugated metal and wood look that resembles a realistic looking water garden.

The double-sided rain shower tray allows water to splash down into the tipping bucket on one side and features a fun water chute and spinner on the other side. Great for multiple toddlers to play together and practice sharing.

The Rain Showers Splash Tub is available exclusively at Target.com, SRP: $129.99



NEW! Step2 Rocket Swing for Two:

This rocket ship themed toddler swing provides ample room for two.

Durably built, this swing features weather-resistant ropes, easy to clean seats, T-bar grip handle, and seatbelts to keep children safe and secure.

Can be used on most swing sets with Easy Mount Hardware.

The Rocket Swing for Two is available exclusively at Target.com, SRP: $99.99

“Our new Signature Collection is the result of more than 30 years of R&D experience. These innovative designs encourage imaginative play among small children while also offering a charming, modern, yet nostalgic aesthetic parents are proud to have in their home or yard,” said Melissa Hartke, Director of Marketing for Step2. “These products are made durable, with double-wall construction and molded-in colors that won’t chip, fade, crack, or peel and are easy to clean, offering countless years of imaginative play during the formative toddler years.”

For more information on Step2, or their new line of products, visit www.step2.com

About The Step2 Company:

Step2 is the category leader in play kitchens, push cars, water tables, playhouses and climbers. The company strives to deliver the best toys for all families and inspires happy moments and meaningful experiences by helping children, their friends and families connect through fun, imaginative play. No day of play is ever the same with Step2. To learn more about Step2 and its products, visit www.Step2.com

