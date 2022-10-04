Against Global Hunger Raises Funds and Awareness for Food Security at Tulsa State Fair
Tulsa nonprofit aims to address world food shortages at home and abroad.TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Against Global Hunger is raising funds and awareness for food security here and abroad at the 2022 Tulsa State Fair. The Tulsa-based nonprofit is packaging nutrient-rich foods for distribution, as well as selling various goods to raise money for its mission.
AGH’s fair booth is located in the SageNet Center upper level near Dolphin Pools. In addition to a coffee and snack bar, the 501c3 organization is also selling jewelry, art, cookies in a jar, branded merch, and holding a silent auction during the fair’s #11DaysofAwesome.
The mission of Against Global Hunger is to significantly reduce the number of starving children in the world. They aim to work with like-minded volunteer groups who team with AGH to deliver healthy meals and hope to families in need.
This week, AGH has teamed up with Standley Systems, the Union High School girls’ tennis team, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, and Meineke Car Care Center, to package thousands of meals for the communities they serve.
At AGH, the meals provided have been formulated by food scientists to provide a rich source of easily digestible protein, carbohydrates, and vitamins needed by a malnourished child’s body and brain. All nine of the essential amino acids required for complete nutrition are included in the packaged food.
Each box AGH ships contains over 30 bags, with at least 200 meals per box. The packages come with a two-year shelf life and include six servings that can be prepared by simply cooking in boiling water.
In addition to meeting the needs of impoverished communities in Oklahoma, AGH also works to reach food deserts and disaster sites worldwide. Much of the world is struggling with grain shortages due to the war in Ukraine, and events like Hurricane Ian also affect the United States.
While disasters tend to get the most attention, there is an ever-present need for AGH’s services. One in four Oklahomans don’t know where their next meal is coming from due to fixed incomes, lack of transportation, disability, and sudden illness.
Throughout their time at the Tulsa State Fair, AGH aims to educate the community on the need for continued investment in addressing food insecurity while also packaging thousands of meals for those in need.
If you are interested in volunteering or want to donate to Against Global Hunger, call them at 918-392-5150 or email them at info@againstglobalhunger.org.
