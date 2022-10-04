North America Health Tourism Market is Expected to Touch USD 376.04 Billion by 2029
North America Health Tourism Market study by "Data Bridge Market Research" provides details about the market dynamics affecting this market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favourable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. North America Health Tourism Market research report execution is becoming very vital for the businesses to gain success because it offers many benefits including insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. The large scale North America Health Tourism Market research report is an absolute overview of the market that takes into account various aspects of product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the established merchant landscape. This industry report also offers businesses with the company profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer's contact information and market shares for company. Moreover, North America Health Tourism Market business report blends together all-inclusive industry analysis with particular estimates and forecasts to provide complete research solutions with greatest clarity for strategic decision making.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the North America health tourism market is expected to reach the value of USD 376.04 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 39.8% during the forecast period. "North America Transport" accounts for the largest service segment in the health tourism market. Global transport provides basic facilities and a major need for the consumers in the medical tourism.
Market Summary: -
Health tourism is generally referred as a travel procedure by medical patients to international borders for complicated surgeries and medical treatments as per the requirement and recommendation of doctors from the hospitals of patient’s home country. The treatments might include medical services such as orthopaedic treatment, cancer treatment, cardiac surgery, cosmetic surgery, fertility and reproductive treatments, neurosurgery and different kinds of treatments. Medical tourism is an improvised version of healthcare systems which provides the patients with medical treatment and services of high quality.
Health tourism is a modified version of healthcare industry which mainly focusses towards the needs of patients travelling to international borders for complicated surgeries and medical treatments. Medical tourism is in demand among the global patients especially due to low cost medical treatments in the developing countries compared to developed countries is found to be very costly. Accessibility to low cost services and medical treatments from different tourism departments and local governments acts as a major factor for the growing global health tourism market.
Major Players in North America Health Tourism markets are
AMTA Health, Centro Médico ABC,, UZ LEUVEN, MEDICINE PARK UNITED KINGDOM, Samitivej PCL, Medica Sur, Hospital Galenia, AMERICAN, EDICAL CARE, Berkalp Co-Limited, Med Tourism Co, LLC, Allen Medical International, BARBADOSIVF.COM and MEDIC ABROAD among others.
Key takeaways from the North America Health Tourism market report:
Detailed considerate of North America Health Tourism market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities and major micro markets.
Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threat in the
In depth study of industry strategies for growth of the North America Health Tourism market-leading players.
North America Health Tourism market latest innovations and major procedures.
Favorable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of North America Health Tourism market for forthcoming years.
How the Report Aids Your Business Discretion?
This section of this Market report highlights some of the most relevant factors and growth enablers that collectively ensure a high-end growth spurt
The report unravels details on pronounced share assessments across both country-wise as well as region-based segments
A leading synopsis of market share analysis of dynamic players inclusive of high-end industry veterans
New player entry analysis and their scope of new business models
The report includes strategic recommendations for new business veterans as well as established players seeking novel growth avenues
A detailed consultation services based on historical as well as current timelines to ensure feasible forecast predictions
A thorough evaluation and detailed study of various segments as well as sub-segments across regional and country-specific developments
Details on market estimations, market size, dimensions
A review of market competitors, their high-end product and service portfolios, dynamic trends, as well as technological advances that portray high end growth in this Market
Recent Developments
In March 2019, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. announced winning Times Health Icons Awards 2019 in five categories. This award has helped the company boost the growth of its brand value in the market and attracted new customers, resulting in the business expansion to various cities and countries
In October 2021, UZ LEUVEN opened a COVID testing center in various places, especially for travellers. This has helped the company reach out to new consumers and expand the business, especially during Ontario Hockey League, organized by the GP association Khobra.
